A three-year-old girl is given just days to live after a 15-month fight in hospital following a leukemia diagnosis

A girl who is in remission from leukemia has been given days to live after she developed a complication following a bone marrow transplant.

Three-year-old Porsha Williams was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in September 2021 and has spent every day at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff ever since.

Porsha, from Merthyr Tydfil, received her last chemotherapy treatment in November 2021 and has been in remission ever since.

But after a bone marrow transplant in January, he was diagnosed with graft-versus-host disease, in which white blood cells from donated bone marrow attack other cells in the body.

Father Jamie with his daughter Porsha, who has been told she has days to live after a 15-month fight.

It occurs when the donated cells, called the graft, see the body’s cells as foreign.

Many cases of the disease can be successfully treated according to medical experts, but some can cause serious and possibly fatal organ damage.

Porsha’s mother, Chloe Williams, 22, said she was told the damage to her daughter’s lungs is fatal.

A week ago, she was told that Porsha had about three days to live, but she is still struggling from her hospital bed where Ms. Williams, Porsha’s father Jamie, her one-year-old sister Maemae, and the grandparents Lynda and Lian were able to pass. time with her on Christmas day.

“It has attacked her eyes, her bowel, her bladder, her skin has turned red and is peeling,” Ms Williams said. he told WalesOnline.

“I called Great Ormond Street Hospital and asked if they could help as Cardiff and Bristol were out of options. I have to prepare for it, no matter how hard it is.

“I did everything I could for her, all I can do now is share her story of how she fought the biggest fight in 15 months.

“She’s a super hero, and every single person who’s helped her along the way is a super hero, too.”

The mother-of-two said nothing could have prepared her for the news of her daughter’s prognosis.

‘Honestly, I’m stunned. With a broken heart. He couldn’t believe what he was hearing. We just want people to realize how amazing he’s been, and how amazing it is that he’s still fighting.

‘You can see that she is very bad now. She can talk, only she is very tired. We are working as a team to get through it and taking each day as it comes.’

Porsha is now on a ventilator and her parents said they “cannot thank the hospital staff enough” for their efforts to care for her.

Both of their children were in intensive care at the hospital at the same time. Maemae, who had Down syndrome and required brain surgery in March, also spent November through March on Noah’s Ark.

Looking back on Porsha before her diagnosis, Ms Williams continued: “She was a bright, bubbly, normal little girl who was a real daddy’s girl, she’s always been a daddy’s girl, and she loved playing in the garden and colouring.” .

She was the happiest girl, the happiest thing you had ever known. Since she came here she hasn’t been the same girl, she doesn’t want to play.

“We bought him a phone for Christmas to put a smile on his face and he doesn’t want to play with it.

‘We couldn’t really do anything [on Christmas Day] – we sat down and opened some toys with her and her sister, and she was smiling. But it certainly wasn’t the Christmas we wanted or expected.’

Now heading into her 16th month in the hospital, Ms Williams said she is hoping for a miracle that someone can come up with a treatment that can help Porsha.

She added: “I’d love to go home and get away sometimes, but we know this is where she belongs.” We’ve been to the Ronald McDonald house across from her and it’s been really lovely there, we’d be lost without her.

‘They’ve been brilliant, I can’t fault the help they’ve had. We are very young parents and just wanted to be there for our children.