A thought experiment that reveals the flaws in our environment laws

Credit: Shutterstock



Imagine this fictional scenario. Federal Environment Secretary announces government approval for large-scale penguin farm near Alice Springs. It will produce 300,000 penguins each year for the high-end feather market in Europe.

Penguin feathers are also, in this fantasy world, proven superconductors that could provide an alternative to lithium for renewable energy batteries. The $40 million agricultural project promises to create jobs and growth in regional Australia.

To any informed reader, the idea of ​​breeding cold ocean seabirds in the Australian desert is mind-numbingly silly. But this hypothetical idea helps us better understand how environmental management in Australia has gone badly wrong.

The real problems were exposed on Tuesday when the State of the Environment report was released. It showed a devastating loss of plants, animals and habitats on land and in the oceans. And without dramatic action, the problem will only get worse.

So let’s take a look at the policies that the federal government should adopt to address this dire state of affairs.

Penguins R Us

First, let’s explore our fictional penguin farm a little further.

The venture would use river water to create a new cool water environment for the penguins. It comes close to two other large farm projects that also draw water from the river. The proponent, Penguins R Us, will monitor environmental impacts at the site.

Environmental groups oppose the plan. But the fictitious environment minister said the ministry has thoroughly revised the proposal and that it represents the “world’s best practice” penguin farming.

Environmental conditions associated with the project dictate that water from only one river can be diverted to the project. The loss of habitat for the endangered orange-throated parrot – a fictional species invented for this example – will be offset by planting trees at a neighboring pastoral station.

Penguins R Us is a generous donor to major political parties. The fictitious federal government of the day will provide 50% of the project’s initial funding.

No one has suggested this silly farming idea. All too often a similar script takes place in real life. Here are five reasons why.

1. Weak protection of endangered species

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek this week announced a reform of Australia’s key environmental law, the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act. like a independent review Shown in 2020 by Graeme Samuel, the law has done a pitiful job of preventing actions that harm endangered species, such as land clearing.

As the State of the Environment report revealed, about 93% of the terrestrial habitat used by endangered species and cleared between 2000 and 2017 was not referred to the federal government for assessment under state law.

To compound the problem, the cumulative effects of developments in a landscape are largely ignored during the approval process. This is the case with the hypothetical penguin farm, which sits alongside other developments that also disrupt the landscape.

Orange-throated parrots are hypothetical endangered species. Protecting endangered species should take precedence over destructive developments, but this almost never happens.

2. Gross underfunding

Proper conservation of the fictional orange-throated parrot is likely to be hampered by insufficient funding for conservation actions.

The report showed a devastating loss of plants, animals and habitats. Credit: WWF



Australia is a real backlog in environmental spending. Current spend is only 15% of what is needed to prevent extinction and restore endangered species.

Good science is needed to ensure that funding is targeted and effective. The federally funded Endangered Species Recovery Hub once targeted Practical research on how best and most effectively conserve endangered plants, animals and ecosystems. It worked closely with land managers, including traditional owners.

But the hub was shut down by the Morrison government last year. It was accompanied by a tremendous amount of capacity to tackle the Australian biodiversity crisis in many parts of the continent. This, and many other short-sighted financing decisions, must be reversed.

3. Bad Compensation Process

In our fictional scenario, habitat loss for the endangered orange-throated parrot will be offset by planting trees elsewhere. This is known as ‘biodiversity compensation’.

The body from proof on underperforming offsets is huge. They are believed to prevent net loss of habitats or populations of a particular species. This almost never happens.

The Samuel Review found it environmental compensation must be “improved immediately” to, among other things, ensure that it delivers real protection and restoration.

This reform is urgent. Offsets must be properly assessed, thoroughly verified and thoroughly checked to ensure they perform.

4. Inadequate environmental monitoring

In this fictional scenario, the proponent will monitor the effects of the penguin farm. This one often means: a poorly designed and executed monitoring program.

In addition, it will be nearly impossible for governments and the general public to evaluate the efforts of the proponents to solve any environmental problems. A string from reviews have shown that Australia’s record for monitoring species recovery and environmental remediation is a pitiful one.

Mandatory monitoring of projects should be done independently – and by people who know how to design and run such programs.

5. Problematic Political Donations

Penguins R Us is a major donor to the fictional government party. The government then invested in the penguin project to get it off the ground.

Australia’s political donation system lacks transparency. But from what we do know, the donations often buy companies access to politicians and influence on the political process, including environmental decisions on developments.

For example, Research suggests that powerful corporate interests have played an important role in Australia’s climate policy decisions and actions over the past 15 years.

Campaign donation reform is thus essential to protect the Australian environment.

do better

Australia is banned from breeding penguins in one of the world’s hottest and driest environments. But this hypothetical scenario highlights serious shortcomings in species conservation, environmental management, project approvals and monitoring of major development impacts.

It is clear that non-Indigenous Australians are failing in our custodial role to protect and properly manage this continent’s priceless natural resources. We can – and should – do much better.

‘Shocking’ report mentions devastation to wildlife in Australia

Provided by The Conversation







This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.