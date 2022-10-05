A third of Americans say their credit card and utility bills are piling up

Utility bills are piling up for millions of Americans, more than half say life is getting tougher and many economists agree that inflation — already running at nearly 40-year highs — has yet to peak, grim surveys show ahead of the midterm elections .

For months, Americans have been focused on the runaway inflation that sent gas prices over $6 per gallon. gallon and pushed pantry staples like eggs up 40 percent in the year through August.

A slew of studies released this week show how millions of families are now struggling financially, unable to pay their rent, credit card and utility bills and growing increasingly bleak about their future prospects.

They come just 34 days before the midterm elections, when voters will decide which party controls Congress for the remainder of President Joe Biden’s current term in the White House — and the economy is front and center on their minds.

“Millions of Americans have had to make sacrifices because of inflation to pay the bills,” Matt Schulz, a credit analyst at LendingTree, a lending marketplace, said of the release of a study Wednesday.

About 32 percent of adults have paid a bill late in the past six months, often because they simply don’t have enough money in the bank. Utilities, credit cards, cable TV and internet were the most frequently lost payments

“Perhaps the worst part is that inflation probably isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.”

The survey of 1,600 consumers found that 32 percent of adults — about 83 million people — had paid a bill late in the past six months, with 61 percent of them saying they just didn’t have the money to pay their dues.

Most of the time, the bills were for utilities, credit cards, cable TV, Internet, rent or mortgage payments, researchers found. More than half of Americans have dipped into their overdraft to pay bills, and a quarter have done this more than once.

U.S. consumer prices rose unexpectedly in August, the latest month for which data are available, up 8.3 percent from a year earlier, and underlying inflation accelerated due to rising costs of rent, health care and food.

According to the Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index, the total cost of food rose 11.4 percent, while the food-at-home category, groceries, rose 13.5 percent — the steepest increases since the late 1970s.

Shoppers have noticed sharp increases in the price of eggs, which rose almost 40 per cent in the year to August – meaning the price of a dozen rose from $4.63 to as much as $7.69 in some stores.

Other pantry staples that have seen big price rises include milk (which rose 17 per cent in the year to August), oranges (14 per cent), roasted coffee (18.7 per cent), margarine (38.3 per cent) and breakfast cereals (23.3 percentage).

Against that backdrop, a survey of economists’ attitudes released Wednesday by Bankrate, a consumer finance company, offered few glimmers of hope — 43 percent said inflation would be worse than expected over the next 12-18 months.

Two-thirds of those surveyed said the U.S. would slide into a recession within the same time frame, meaning two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, while 86 percent said the outlook was “to the downside.”

A shopper holds groceries as he waits to check out at a grocery store in San Francisco, California, as inflation forces millions of households to cut back on everyday basics

“Inflation remains near 40-year highs, is broad-based and is likely to remain stubbornly high,” Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, said in a statement.

“It will take time for some of the more persistent components to reverse.”

In addition to the difficulty of meeting weekly bills, Americans are increasingly worried about their financial future, according to a study by the University of Chicago and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Most of those surveyed said they wanted to start a family and own a home, but more than half said these goals are more difficult to achieve compared to their parents’ generation.

That was especially true for younger people — about seven in 10 Americans under 30 said homeownership was becoming harder to achieve.

About half also said that it is difficult for them to improve their own living standards due to economic and structural factors.

Jesus Montiel, Krista Mason and their daughter Diana, 2, spend time together at their home in Afton, Wyoming, where inflation has made it even harder for working parents to manage a household

Josean Cano, 39, a bus operator in Chicago, said he has had a harder time financially than his parents. He cited inflation, high housing costs and the recent shortage of infant formula as examples.

“Things have doubled and tripled in price,” Cano told the AP.

‘We’re not talking about gym shoes or concert tickets. We are talking about important things. Six months ago, you couldn’t find PediaSure. And if you could find it, it would be $20. It used to be $11 at Target.’

In addition to grocery costs taking a chunk out of his earnings, Cano noted that the cost of rent and education had risen so much in recent years that workers on a basic wage were slowly being squeezed.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank based in Washington, DC, the federal minimum wage in 2021 was worth 34 percent less than in 1968, when its purchasing power peaked.

“A lot of people perceive that their options are less than they had in the past,” said University of Chicago professor Steven Durlauf, who studies inequality and helped design the study.

‘A lot of sense of well-being has to do with relative status, not absolute status.’

Polls from KFF, The Wall Street Journal, NBC News and others show that inflation and gas prices were important to voters in the upcoming midterms, which will determine which party controls Congress.

Gun violence, access to abortion and the cost of prescription drugs were also top concerns.