A thermal insulation composite of hollow silica particles mixed with cellulose fibres
Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers demonstrated a process for producing a moisture-resistant, lightweight thermal insulation material using hollow silica particles, or HSPs. Their study was published inRSC Progress.
Thermal materials insulate refrigerators, building envelope, energy storage systems, fuel cells, heat exchangers and cogeneration systems. These materials, commonly made from fiberglass, mineral wool or polystyrene, also require thick layers that take up a lot of space in construction equipment and casings, which in turn lowers energy efficiency.
HSPs offer an alternative, but their nanomicrometer size and powder-based structure also make them more sensitive to moisture, difficult to transport and messy to use.
In one study, researchers made a thermal insulation composite by mixing cellulose fibers and HSPs in water, then pouring the mixture into molds and removing the water using a freeze-drying technique.
“We have shown that our composite is very stable against moisture,” said Diana Hun of ORNL. “This solves the long-standing problem of using HSPs as thermal materials.”
Jaswinder Sharma et al, A lightweight thermal insulating and moisture resistant composite made of hollow silica particles, RSC Progress (2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2RA01561G
Quote: A thermal insulation composite of hollow silica particles mixed with cellulose fibers (2022, September 8), retrieved September 8, 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-thermal-insulation-composite-hollow-silica.html
This document is copyrighted. Other than fair dealing for personal study or research, nothing may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.