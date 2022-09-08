A thermal insulation composite of hollow silica particles mixed with cellulose fibres

ORNL researchers made a thermal insulation composite of hollow silica particles by mixing the particles with cellulose fibres. The composite was found to be highly moisture resistant and has potential for use in thermal applications. Credit: ORNL, US Department of Energy



Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers demonstrated a process for producing a moisture-resistant, lightweight thermal insulation material using hollow silica particles, or HSPs. Their study was published inRSC Progress.

Thermal materials insulate refrigerators, building envelope, energy storage systems, fuel cells, heat exchangers and cogeneration systems. These materials, commonly made from fiberglass, mineral wool or polystyrene, also require thick layers that take up a lot of space in construction equipment and casings, which in turn lowers energy efficiency.

HSPs offer an alternative, but their nanomicrometer size and powder-based structure also make them more sensitive to moisture, difficult to transport and messy to use.

In one study, researchers made a thermal insulation composite by mixing cellulose fibers and HSPs in water, then pouring the mixture into molds and removing the water using a freeze-drying technique.

“We have shown that our composite is very stable against moisture,” said Diana Hun of ORNL. “This solves the long-standing problem of using HSPs as thermal materials.”

