A Sydney-based construction worker joins the cast of Married At First Sight 2023

A Sydney construction worker who casually works as a male stripper has joined the cast of Married At First Sight.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Harrison Boon will walk down the aisle in the upcoming season of the Channel Nine show.

The 32-year-old has already filmed his wedding and has been spotted filming scenes with his bride in Sydney.

A source close to Harry told Daily Mail Australia that he is recently single after a messy breakup with longtime girlfriend Sophie.

After their breakup, Harrison joined the handsome team of strippers at Topless Casanovas are teaming up with Steve Pliatsikas of The Bachelorette.

He also owns a photography business.

Photos shared on the Topless Casanovas page see the chiseled hunk posing shirtless with a bevy of excited ladies

Like his fellow castmates, Harrison has set all of his social media accounts to private, which is a requirement for all cast members.

Harrison was a frontrunner to appear on the upcoming season of The Bachelor but was canned at the last minute, an insider told So dramatic.

“Harrison was cast on The Bachelor this year, but they said he was too manly so he was dropped at the last minute,” an insider told the publication.

Harrison joins previously announced castgrooms Dan Hunjas, Layton Mills, Shannon Adams, Oliver Skelton and Joshua White.

As for the brides, Lyndall Grace, Tahnee Cook, Bronte Schofield, Alyssa Barmonde, Claire Nomarhas, Melinda Willis and Melissa Shepherd will all be involved.

The new season of Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine in early 2023.