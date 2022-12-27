ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — During a long trip, drivers think, listen to music, talk on the phone and, of course, eat to take their minds off the long drive. Gunther Mazda It took a look at commuters in 2022 and how many calories they consume on their commute.

According to a study By Gunther Mazda, the average New York commuter ate more than 190,000 calories while driving in 2022. The study explains that 75% of commuters say the more time they spend on their commute, the less time they spend exercising when they get home. Despite the possible harm to health, 49% would opt for a better paying job if they had to travel more. This adds to the concern as a person’s chance of becoming obese increases by 6% for every hour he spends traveling. Long journey times are also linked to factors such as insufficient physical activity and poor sleep habits, explains Gunther Mazda.

The study concluded Nevada as the state that consumed the most calories while traveling, 287,000. Maine ranked at the bottom of the list with possibly shorter distances to travel, consuming just 65,000. On average, a driver in the US consumed 199,997 calories while traveling.

French fries, hamburgers, and French fries top the list of foods drivers consume on the way to and from work. Burritos, chocolate, tacos and ice cream round out the list as less popular foods to eat while driving, but still relevant. Gunther Mazda’s Joseph Gunther IV states: “Spending a lot of time in the car can clearly encourage unhealthy habits.” establish and change eating habits, so that we feel healthier overall and more alert behind the wheel.