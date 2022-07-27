A study raises questions about using drone images for environmental monitoring

Remote Sensing (2022). DOI: 10.3390/rs14153528″ width=”550″ height=”530″/> Credit: Adrián Martínez-Fernández et al, Remote Sensing (2022). DOI: 10.3390/rs14153528



Adrián Martínez Fernández, the technician in charge of the Digital Mapping and 3D Analysis Laboratory at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), is the lead author of a paper published in the journal Remote Sensing on how the properties of images captured by drones influence the display and monitoring of high mountain environments in photogrammetric studies. This study, in collaboration with CENIEH geologist Alfonso Benito Calvo, outlines the potential pitfalls of using low-cost drone images and how to mitigate them.

Applying drone imagery and photogrammetric techniques to map and monitor geomorphological objects is now common in natural heritage research. This equipment is accessible because it is becoming cheaper and because it is so easy to generate 3D models of large areas.

The new results show that processing the images produced by some of the most popular drone models doesn’t necessarily affect the resulting maps. However, if the goal is to measure the motion of the photographed surfaces over time, problems such as variations in the lens profiles of images can significantly affect the quantified distortions.

“While drones have become a great tool in geoscience studies, it is a good idea to have some knowledge of the principles of photogrammetry and to analyze the resulting models judiciously. This is because even one of the key components of the technique, namely the images, can influence the results and how we interpret them later,” says Martínez Fernández.

The research was conducted on the rocky glacier La Paúl, in the Pyrenees in Aragón, an icy body that is in constant motion due to internal melting processes, and it is interesting because of the way it contributes to our understanding of regional and global climate change.

The other participants in the study were researchers affiliated with the Research Group Natural Heritage and Applied Geography (PANGEA), the Universidad de Valladolid, the Universidad de León, the Universidad de Extremadura and the Natural History Museum in London (United Kingdom).

Researchers investigate new method for reducing ice melt

More information:

Adrián Martínez-Fernández et al, The Influence of Image Properties on High-Detail SfM Photogrammetric Surveys of Complex Geometric Landforms: The Application of a Consumer-Grade UAV Camera in a Rock Glacier Survey, Remote Sensing (2022). Adrián Martínez-Fernández et al, The Influence of Image Properties on High-Detail SfM Photogrammetric Surveys of Complex Geometric Landforms: The Application of a Consumer-Grade UAV Camera in a Rock Glacier Survey,(2022). DOI: 10.3390/rs14153528

Provided by CENIEH