A step towards quantum gravity

In Einstein’s theory of general relativity, gravity occurs when a massive object distorts the fabric of space-time like a ball sinks into a stretched canvas. By solving Einstein’s equations using quantities applicable to all space and time coordinates, physicists could eventually find their “white whale”: a quantum theory of gravity.

In a new article in The European Physical Journal H , explains Donald Salisbury of Austin College in Sherman, USA, how Peter Bergmann and Arthur Komar first proposed a way to get one step closer to this goal by using Hamilton-Jacobi techniques. These arose in the study of the motion of particles to obtain the complete set of solutions from a single function of the position of the particles and constants of the motion.

Three of the four fundamental forces – strong, weak and electromagnetic – persist under both the ordinary world of our everyday experience, modeled by classical physics, and the haunted world of quantum physics. However, problems arise when applying the fourth force, gravity, to the quantum world. In the 1960s and 1970s, Peter Bergmann of Syracuse University, New York, and his associates recognized that in order to one day reconcile Einstein’s theory of general relativity with the quantum world, they needed to find quantities to determine events in space and time that would apply. were on all Frames of Reference. This was achieved by using the Hamilton-Jacobi techniques.

This contrasts with the approaches of other researchers, including those of John Wheeler and Bryce DeWitt, who thought it was only essential to find amounts of space that applied to all frames of reference. By excluding time, their solutions result in ambiguities in the way time evolves, which is known as the problem of time.

Salisbury concludes that because Bergmann and collaborators’ approach resolves the ambiguity in the way time evolves, their approach deserves greater recognition by those investigating a final theory of quantum gravity.

Donald Salisbury, A History of Observable and Hamilton-Jacobi Approaches to General Relativity, The European Physical Journal H (2022). Donald Salisbury, A History of Observable and Hamilton-Jacobi Approaches to General Relativity,(2022). DOI: 10.1140/epjh/s13129-022-00039-8