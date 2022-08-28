A Step by Step Guide to Remove Vocals with UniConverter

Individuals who intend to use a song’s music for a re-recording—whether they do so to make their own playbacks, hone their vocal abilities, pay homage to a famous performer, or just for a karaoke performance must first remove the vocals.

There are several reasons to remove vocals from audio, including poor audio quality over a background track that is essential to the story of your movie or the fact that you enjoy the backing track but not the voices.

In any case, Wondershare UniConverter is one of the most outstanding applications for removing vocals. To help you make the perfect movie, we will now break down the easy methods to remove vocals Audacity.

Although it might be challenging, removing vocals from tracks doesn’t have to be. This article will walk you through the steps necessary to remove Audacity’s vocals from music.

What is Wondershare UniConverter?

Wondershare video converter or UniConverter is a professional application that contains many functions and tools, such as vocals remover, editing, and combining tools for compressing audio and video files. UniConverter 14, its most recent version, also has sophisticated AI features. You may use them to help with additional audio/video processing needs like noise reduction, vocals removal, brightening, etc.

The simplicity of UniConverter is its most attractive feature. It can manage a variety of video and audio tasks. It may be a great way to simplify editing jobs with all its features. To learn how to extract audio from videos, read this. Join us as we explore UniConverter and show you how to use it to remove vocals from music.

New Features in UniConverter 14:

UniConverter video converter is created to assist enterprises in streamlining the processes involved in video editing, conversion, and compression using a single platform. Following are a few new other features you could find in the Wondershare UniConverter video converter tool:

You may compress, edit, and convert video and audio tracks with Wondershare UniConverter, an audio/video editing tool.

The key selling point of UniConverter is its AI features, which include noise reduction, excellent trim, etc.

The Vocal Remover handles all the procedures with little to no effort on your part. Facilitating the removal of voices from any audio clip.

Other Features are:

Video Conversion:

UniConverter can convert video , music, and images to more than a thousand formats.

It is anticipated that conversion speed would rise by 50%.

Full-process GPU acceleration for 4K/8K HDR HD video; 50% performance improvement

Good news for video editors: Support web and mp4 format videos with alpha channel output.

Bolster native Mac M1 acceleration

Support for the latest MP4 (CFHD), MOV (HEVC), MKV (AV1), and Webm (VP9/AV1) encoders as well as VP9, AV1, and HEVC (H.265)

Accelerate GPUs with multiple threads, including Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA

Video compression

No Size Limit, Custom Compression Video Compression

Added support for audio files’ lossless compression;

Without losing quality, the compression is decreased to 90%, while the quality is improved by 80%.

More compression modes have been implemented to fulfill the compression needs of various circumstances.

Play Video:

The player, an autonomous mechanism, can play videos in more than 1000 different formats.

Similar to that of the VLC professional player, the playback effect;

Support 4K/8K HD video playing, smoother GPU playback

How to Remove Vocal with Wondershare UniConverter 14?

Using Wondershare UniConverter 14, removing the vocals from an audio recording is straightforward. After downloading and installing Wondershare UniConverter, follow the methods listed below:

Step 1:

To begin removing vocals, open Wondershare UniConverter 14 and choose the vocals remover Tool from the left bottom menu. You may drag and drop the desired file or use the Add Files option to add a file from your device.

Step 2:

Wondershare UniConverter vocals remover will examine the media file to remove vocals once loaded. It should be finished fast by the tool.

Step 3:

You can pre-listen to the vocal track after the process. By choosing the “Export” option at the bottom, you may save the file if satisfied with the results.

Why Choose Wondershare UniConverter 14 to Remove Vocal?

It is recommended because users of Wondershare UniConverter for Windows and macOS may easily remove vocals. Wondershare UniConverter 14 is a video editor that can edit, compress, record, and download movies and music regardless of your demands.

Thanks to several cutting-edge technologies, such as AI audio, lossless conversion, and GPU acceleration, Wondershare UniConverter 14 is the best choice. You may extract the vocals from any audio recording with the limited-time, free AI-based audio editing function in Wondershare UniConverter 14.

New AI Audio Feature:

The AI Audio editing tool for Wondershare UniConverter 14 was made accessible in its most recent version, which was made temporarily available for everyone. It’s among the most acceptable ways to take vocals or instrumentals out of recordings so that you may sing along with songs in the Karaoke format.

Conclusion

You may convert videos to any format with Wondershare UniConverter, a reputable and well-known program. With Wondershare UniConverter, you can convert videos. It supports many video file formats, including advanced 4K codecs like H.265 and HD and standard codec types.

You may convert movies for use with everyday mobile devices and virtual reality headsets. With a new AI-powered vocal removal tool and audio processing, users of Wondershare UniConverter 14 may easily remove vocals from a song. Additionally, using the app is straightforward. You may use this software in various ways, according to our review of the UniConverter video converter. Therefore, you should think about using this program.