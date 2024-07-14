A staffer for the Democratic congressman says she wishes shooter Thomas Crooks had had ‘better aim’ in a vile post after Trump assassination attempt

A staffer for a Democratic congressman from Mississippi took to social media and said he wished the shooter who tried to kill Donald Trump had better aim.

On Saturday night, shortly after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate the former president during a rally in Pennsylvania, Jacqueline Marsaw, field director for Mississippi Congressman Bennie G. Thompson, shared a vile Facebook post about the attack.

Trump was left bloodied and injured during the assassination attempt and was suddenly seen clutching his ear as loud bangs and whooshing sounds could be heard before he crouched to the ground.

Marsaw, 61, who describes herself as a “civil rights activist,” caught the attention of Republicans across the country. She has since deleted the post and her account, but screenshots have been reposted on social media.

She shared: ‘I don’t condone violence, but please take some shooting lessons so you don’t get lost next time. Oops, I wasn’t the one who spoke.’

In a later post, she said: ‘That’s what you got with your hate speech!’

Jacqueline Marsaw, who is also secretary, president and vice president of a local NAACP, was previously revered as a “local hero” by WJ Television.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was armed with “an AR-style rifle.” He was killed at the scene.

One member of the crowd was killed in the deadly shooting, while two others were injured and are in critical condition. All three are men, according to authorities.

After Trump was shot, the Secret Service surrounded the 45th president of the United States as heart-wrenching screams could be heard from the MAGA crowd.

He then stood up with blood running down his cheek and raised his fist in the air and defiantly shouted “fight!” while the audience chanted “USA!” as he was dragged off the stage and shoved into a vehicle.

Trump was taken to the hospital for treatment before being released later.

Following the assassination attempt, Congressman Bennie G. Thompson turned to X and shared how horrified he was.

Spokesman Steven Cheung said Trump was “doing well” and being checked out at a local medical facility, while the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, said his father “is in very good spirits.”

About an hour later, the risqué post was deleted, but fury quickly escalated with many suggesting she be fired for her outrageous comment.

One person tagged Thompson and asked: ‘Have you fired Jaqueline Marsaw yet?’

“What kind of person are you to have someone like her working for you? It’s disgusting,” they added.

“You should fire this piece of trash that works for you,” another furious person wrote.

Others suggested that more drastic action be taken against her for the charge.

“Jaqueline Marsaw needs to be arrested immediately,” one said, tagging the FBI and Secret Service in the tweet.

“She supports the assassination of President Trump. Why does she work in government? Why did she delete her Facebook post? She should be fired,” said another.

Others shared Marsaw’s opinion and many took to social media to comment on the shooter’s aim.

A woman on TikTok said: ‘Are you telling me someone finally had the courage to bring up a ‘pew pew’ and failed?

“We were a second, we were a centimeter away from half the problem going away and you missed,” he added.

Blood is seen coming out of Donald Trump’s ear where he said he was shot. Online trolls claimed the event was staged immediately after it happened

“There is no place for political violence in American democracy. I appreciate the swift response by law enforcement to this incident.

“I am glad the former president is safe and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” he added.

Thompson has been very vocal about his views on Trump, especially after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

That day, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building two months after President Biden defeated him in the 2020 election.

Thompson has posted about the attack several times and has a page on his website called the ‘January 6 Select Committee’.

DailyMail.com has contacted Marsaw and Thompson for comment.

In the hours following Saturday night’s shooting, many conspiracy theorists took to social media claiming the entire incident was “staged” to boost Trump’s electoral prospects.

Some X users have spilled their theories about Trump’s defiant post-shooting images. “This is such a perfect photo it’s hard to believe it’s not staged. Photo of the decade. Absolutely incredible.”

“Do you think Trump’s shooting was staged?” asked one X user Shortly after the incident.

Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, called the shooting an “attempted murder.”

Actress Amanda Seales posted a video online explaining why she believes the shooting was staged.

‘That shit was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of Madea Runs for President.

“Where does blood come from? In theater and movies there are what are called blood pellets. People use them for Halloween.

‘It’s basically a little ball of fake blood that sits in your mouth and when you squash it, blood comes out.

“I think this was done to try to show his strength in the face of Biden’s fragility,” Seales said.