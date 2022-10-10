A solar gravitational lens will be humanity’s most powerful telescope. What are its best targets?

Image of a simulated Earth, with a resolution of 1024 × 1024 pixels, at the distance of Proxima Centauri, at 1.3 pc, as projected by the SGL on an image plane at 650 AU from the sun. Credit: Toth H. & Turyshev, SG



One of the central predictions of general relativity is that a massive object such as a star, galaxy or black hole can deflect light that passes close by. This means that light from distant objects can be caught by gravity by objects closer to us. Under the right conditions, gravitational lensing can act as a kind of natural telescope, brightening and magnifying the light from distant objects. Astronomers have used this trick to observe some of the most distant galaxies in the universe. But astronomers have also considered using this effect a little closer to home.

One idea is to use the sun’s gravity as a lens to study nearby exoplanets. Light coming from an exoplanet would be focused by the sun’s gravity with a focal point in the range of about 550 AU to 850 AU, depending on how close the light from the exoplanet passes to the sun. In principle, we could place one or more telescopes at that distance, creating a telescope the size of the sun. This would give a resolution of about 10 square kilometers for objects 100 light-years away.

Currently, the most far-reaching spacecraft we’ve built is Voyager I, which is only about 160 AU from the sun, so it’s pretty clear we’ve got a long way to go before this kind of solar telescope becomes a reality. But it is a project that we could carry out in the future. It wouldn’t require magical technology or new physics. It will just take a lot of technique. And even then, another challenge will be to use all the collected data to put together an accurate picture. As happens with radio telescopes, this solar-lens telescope would not be able to capture a single image at once. A detailed understanding of how the sun focuses light to image exoplanets is needed, which is where a recent study comes in.

The diffraction effect of a solar lens. Credit: Engeli & Saha



No telescope is perfect. One of the limitations of optical telescopes has to do with diffraction. As light waves pass through a telescopic lens, the focusing effect can cause the waves to slightly interfere with each other. It’s an effect called diffraction and it can blur and distort your image. As a result, for every telescope there is a limit to how sharp your image can be, the so-called diffraction limit. While a gravitational lens telescope is a little different, it also has a diffraction effect and a diffraction limit.

In a recently published study in the Monthly Notices from the Royal Astronomical Society, the team modeled the sun’s gravitational lensing to look at the diffraction effects it would have on an image of expanded objects such as an exoplanet. They found that a telescope with solar lenses could detect a 1-watt laser emanating from Proxima Centauri b, about 4 light-years away. They found that the diffraction limit is generally much smaller than the telescope’s overall resolution would be. We should be able to resolve details on the order of 10 km to 100 km, depending on the observed wavelength. The team also found that even at scales below the diffraction limit, there are still objects worth studying. Neutron stars, for example, would generally be too small to see features, but we could study things like variations in surface temperature.

What this study mainly confirms is that objects such as exoplanets and neutron stars would be strong candidates for a telescope with solar lenses. It would be a revolutionary tool for astronomers in the future.

Put a ring on it: how gravity gives astronomers a powerful lens on the universe

More information:

Sara Engeli et al, Optical properties of the solar gravitational lens, Monthly Notices from the Royal Astronomical Society (2022). Sara Engeli et al, Optical properties of the solar gravitational lens,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stac2522

Provided by Universe Today

