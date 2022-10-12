A small trench-dwelling fish makes a splash in deep-sea evolution

Paraliparis selti. Credit: Alan Jamieson and Thomas Linley



The Atacama Trench is a deep-water channel that runs along the Pacific coast of Chile and Peru, South America. In 2018, an international team of scientists used free-falling “landers” to study the trench and collect images and specimens of deep-sea creatures. The team discovered a new species of snail fish that is unique to the Atacama Trench and to all other known fish species.

The small blue fish, called Paraliparis selti by the team – “selti” which means “blue” in Kunza, the language of the indigenous peoples of the Atacama Desert – lives in the hadal zone, waters deeper than 6,000 meters or about 20,000 foot.

The newly discovered species “doesn’t resemble other snailfish from the hadal zone, these ultra-deep regions of the oceans,” said Thomas Linley, Ph.D., chief of technology, Armatus Oceanic. “It has large eyes, a striking blue color and resembles other types of snail fish you would find in much shallower water.” The article describing the team’s discovery has been published in open access Marine Biodiversity.

About 15 known species of hadal snailfishes inhabit the deep-sea troughs, with more being found each year. Most trenches harbor one species of snailfish, but researchers have found up to three different species occupying some trenches. These snail fish (Liparidae) seem particularly good at living deeper than other fish. “They’re not at all what we expect from a deep-sea fish,” says Linley. “I love showing people that the deepest fish in the world are actually pretty cute.”

The team used trait analysis, a 3D X-ray technique called microcomputed tomography (micro-CT), and genetic barcodes to show that their blue snailfish belong to the genus Paraliparis. “Species in this genus are particularly abundant in the Southern Ocean of Antarctica and have rarely been observed deeper than 2000 meters,” said Johanna Weston, a postdoctoral researcher at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. “We were excited to see this result – this is the first time this genus has been found in the hadal zone.”

Side view of P. selti sp. Nov. MNHNC ICT 76227. a In situ at 6714 m (deployment of disposal, 21.74162°S, 71.25775°W); b freshly restored; c post-preservation in ethanol; d 3D representation of the X-ray micro CT data. The scale bar represents 10 mm. Credit: Thomas Linley



The researchers say the new species may have evolved from the cold-adapted species of the Southern Ocean. “This little blue fish raises new questions about the relationship between cold temperature and high pressure adaptation and provides a new understanding of how and when life evolved in the depths,” said Mackenzie Gerringer, an assistant professor at the State University of California. New York at geneseo. “It is a reminder of the unique diversity that has yet to be discovered in the deepest parts of our oceans.”

New genome of snailfish reveals how they adapted to the pressures of deep-sea life

More information:

Thomas D. Linley et al, Independent radiation of snailfishes in the hadal zone confirmed by Paraliparis selti sp. Nov. (Perciformes: Liparidae) from the Atacama Trench, SE Pacific, Marine Biodiversity (2022). Thomas D. Linley et al, Independent radiation of snailfishes in the hadal zone confirmed by Paraliparis selti sp. Nov. (Perciformes: Liparidae) from the Atacama Trench, SE Pacific,(2022). DOI: 10.1007/s12526-022-01294-0

Provided by State University of New York at Geneseo