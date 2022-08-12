In the attached image, light writhing shines on a moving BEC, splitting it into clusters of BEC droplets that move according to the light’s characteristics. Credit: University of Strathclyde



A new method of transforming matter into complex shapes, using ‘twisted’ light, has been demonstrated in research at the University of Strathclyde.

When atoms are cooled to temperatures close to absolute zero (-273 degrees C), they stop behaving like particles and begin to behave like waves.

Atoms in this state, known as Bose-Einstein condensates (BECs), are useful for purposes such as realizing atomic lasers, slow light, quantum simulations for understanding the complex behavior of materials such as superconductors and superfluids, and the precision measurement technique of atomic interferometry.

The Strathclyde study has shown that when twisted light shines on a moving BEC, it breaks up into clusters of BEC droplets that move according to the characteristics of the light, with a number of droplets equal to twice the number of light twists. Changing the properties of the light beam can change both the number of BEC droplets and the way they move.

The research was published in Physical Assessment Letters.

Grant Henderson, a Ph.D. student in Strathclyde’s Department of Physics, is lead author of the paper. He said: “By shining a laser beam at a BEC, we can influence how it behaves. When the laser beam is ‘rotated’, it has a helical phase profile and carries the orbital angular momentum (OAM). Laser beams with OAM can trap and rotate microscopic particles and act like an optical wrench.

“This method of shining twisted light through ultra-cold atoms opens up a new and simple way to sculpt matter into unconventional and complex shapes. It has the potential for designing new quantum devices such as atomtronic circuits and ultra-sensitive detectors.”

More information:

Grant W. Henderson et al, Control of Light-Atom Solitons and Atomic Transport by Optical Vortex Beams Propagating Through a Bose-Einstein Condensate, Physical Assessment Letters (2022). Grant W. Henderson et al, Control of Light-Atom Solitons and Atomic Transport by Optical Vortex Beams Propagating Through a Bose-Einstein Condensate,(2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.129.073902

Provided by the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow

