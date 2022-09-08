‘A sign she will always be with us’: Incredible moment RAINBOWS appear above Buckingham Palace

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A rainbow has appeared over Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with Britons saying the Queen has “sent us a sign” and that she has “really left us”.

Shortly after Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced, a rainbow appeared to those anxiously awaiting the news outside the palace gates.

A double rainbow even appeared over the Victoria Monument, leading some to say it’s “Queen Elizabeth with Prince Phillip.”

This comes as Buckingham Palace announced today that the Queen has passed away at Balmoral Castle this afternoon at the age of 96.

One twitter user said: ‘The rainbow at Windosr Castle made me cry. the rainbow queen sent us a sign.’

Another said: ‘A rainbow broke out as the Union Jack is lowered at half-mast tonight in Windsor. A remarkable image. Farewell, ma’am.’

Others took it as a sign that the queen has “really left us” when the rainbows appeared shortly after news of the monarch’s death was announced.

Twitter users took it as a sign that the Queen has “really left us” when the rainbows appeared shortly after news of the monarch’s death was announced.

People have been gathering on the Queen’s estates since Buckingham Palace announced today that doctors were “concerned” about her health.

The Royal Family rushed to Balmoral to visit Her Majesty before she died this afternoon.

Her death was confirmed at 6:30 p.m.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

Twitter users have expressed grief over the images of the rainbows, saying she “left us beautiful rainbows over Balmoral and Buckingham Palace” and that the surprise rainbow was “symbolic.”

Queen Elizabeth II passed away today at the age of 96. Above: Her Majesty poses for a photo on September 6 prior to her meeting with new Tory leader Liz Truss, whom she appointed as Prime Minister

People have been gathering at the Queen’s estates since Buckingham Palace announced today that doctors were ‘concerned’ about her health