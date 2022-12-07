A seven-month-old girl is killed in a crash and a 30-year-old woman is injured while a 27-year-old man is arrested

[noscript_1]

A seven-month-old girl was killed in a collision that left a 30-year-old woman injured, another woman with a broken leg and a man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The baby was a passenger in a gray Peugeot car traveling east on the H10 Bletcham Way, Bletchley, from Denbigh roundabout towards Fenny Lock just after 9.50pm on Sunday.

A green Fiat 500 was traveling the wrong way from the A5 Caldcotte exit when it was involved in a head-on collision with the Peugeot.

The baby was taken to hospital in Milton Keynes, where she died of her injuries.

The baby was a passenger in a gray Peugeot car traveling east along H10 Bletcham Way (pictured), Bletchley, from Denbigh roundabout towards Fenny Lock just after 9:50pm on Sunday.

The baby was taken to hospital in Milton Keynes, where she died of her injuries. Thames Valley Police are requesting witnesses

Another passenger in the Peugeot, a 30-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the Fiat suffered a broken leg and was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

A 27-year-old Milton Keynes man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while out of shape due to drink or drugs and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of one specified controlled drug over the limit and failing to stop after a traffic collision.

He has since been released on police bail while the investigation continues and Thames Valley Police are requesting witnesses.

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Ed Crofts said: “Unfortunately, as a result of this collision, an infant died from his injuries.” Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who has tragically died.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was driving on H10 Bletcham Way at the time of the collision to contact Thames Valley Police, especially if they witnessed what happened or saw any vehicle being driven just prior to the collision. collision.

“I would also ask drivers to review the dash cam and let me know if this has captured anything that may help in this investigation.”

‘You can submit digital evidence to our dedicated portal for this incident.

You can contact us by making a report through our website or by calling 101, citing the reference number 43220546207.

“Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”