‘A sense of fear’: Unsolved killings of four classmates shocks small US community

Boise, Idaho: In a typical year, University of Idaho students would be busy between classes and the library, preparing for the pre-final cram period known as “dead week.”

But on Wednesday, just under half of the students appeared to have left, choosing to stay home and take online classes rather than return to the city where the murders of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, student counselor from the university. Some of the students who attended relied on security guards hired by the university to take them to class because they didn’t want to walk the campus alone.

Madison Mogen and her friends Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were brutally murdered in the early hours of November 13. Credit:Instagram

Moscow police have not yet named a person interested in the stabbing of Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington. The three women lived together in a rented house across campus, and Chapin stayed there that night.

A coroner said they were probably asleep when they were attacked. Two weeks later, investigators have yet to find a weapon used in the murders — believed to be a military-style knife — or explain why they believe the killings were “targeted.”