Home ‘A sense of fear’: Unsolved killings of four classmates shocks small US community
Categories: World

‘A sense of fear’: Unsolved killings of four classmates shocks small US community

Boise, Idaho: In a typical year, University of Idaho students would be busy between classes and the library, preparing for the pre-final cram period known as “dead week.”

But on Wednesday, just under half of the students appeared to have left, choosing to stay home and take online classes rather than return to the city where the murders of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, student counselor from the university. Some of the students who attended relied on security guards hired by the university to take them to class because they didn’t want to walk the campus alone.

Madison Mogen and her friends Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were brutally murdered in the early hours of November 13.Credit:Instagram

Moscow police have not yet named a person interested in the stabbing of Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington. The three women lived together in a rented house across campus, and Chapin stayed there that night.

A coroner said they were probably asleep when they were attacked. Two weeks later, investigators have yet to find a weapon used in the murders — believed to be a military-style knife — or explain why they believe the killings were “targeted.”

Related Post
  1. Dominican Republic displaces 1,800 children to Haiti: UNICEF

    HAVANA (AP) — Dominican authorities have deported and returned at least 1,800 unaccompanied Haitian migrant…

  2. Vehicle slams into fireworks store in Florida

    A flash of fireworks erupted after a vehicle crashed into a fireworks shop in Florida.

  3. Qatar World Cup ambassador claims homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’

    Qatar World Cup ambassador claims homosexuality is 'damage to the mind' in an interview with…

The murders have left the university and the small farming community that contains it shaken. Surrounded by rolling wheat and bean fields, the town, with a population of 26,000, had not seen a murder since 2015.

“When we lose students, especially under these circumstances, my heart is absolutely broken,” Eckles said. “It kind of shakes you up knowing that in this community, which is generally incredibly safe, something so horrific can happen.”

Ethan Chapin and girlfriend Xana Kernodle.Credit:Instagram

Police said last week they had been following tips that Goncalves had a stalker but had been unable to identify one. They have also quashed rumors of other incidents – including a car break-in and the killing of a dog – possibly related to the case, as well as a rumor that the victims were bound or gagged.

As students and faculty members try to navigate a quagmire of grief and fear, government agencies and community members are looking for answers and trying to help mitigate the damage.

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: ClassmatescommunityfearKillingssenseshockssmallUnsolved
1 day ago

Recent Posts

Interview: Madeleine Parry Talks Documentary ‘The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door’

Australia in the 1970s is reminiscent of many things including the legendary Aussie rock band…

7 mins ago

Los Angeles Lakers trade ideas based on the latest rumor

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty ImagesTrade winds are blowing in Laker Land again because, well, this…

8 mins ago

World Cup 2022 LIVE! Cristiano Ronaldo may be absent for Portugal; England recent team news

LIVEWORLD CUP LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo may NOT play for Portugal as they bid to beat…

12 mins ago

PICTURE EXC. Joey Essex has a moment of intimacy with Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer following rehearsals

EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Joey Essex shares a sweet hug with his Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa…

12 mins ago

Baby boy is eaten alive by a crocodile in front of his father in Malaysia

Baby boy is eaten alive by a crocodile in front of his father after the…

14 mins ago

Virgin Airlines hostess for drink-driving who crashed at McDonald’s was temporarily prohibited from driving

A Virgin Airlines flight attendant who was caught driving under the influence of alcohol in…

16 mins ago