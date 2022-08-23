A second Trump term would imperil the republic

Last week, the US took another step towards autocracy when Liz Cheney lost the Republican primary for her Wyoming district. Her father is former Vice President Dick Cheney, who masterminded the war in Iraq under George W. Bush. She is also unassailably conservative. Yet she has become an abomination to Republicans. Her crime? She believes that accepting the results of fair elections is a higher duty than promoting the lies of their ‘great leader’. (See charts.)

The Republican party adopted the Führerprinzip (“leadership principle”) from the Germans in the 1930s. This is the idea that loyalty to a leader who determines what is true and right is the most important obligation. The Republicans’ embrace of Trump’s big lie that he won the last presidential election is a perfect example of this principle. Moreover, this is directly opposed to a core value of liberal democracy, that of fair elections. Ten years ago, most of us would have thought such a development in the US unimaginable. But with the rise of Donald Trump, it became likely. Now Trump’s response not so much to his defeat as his party’s response to his lies produces another defining moment.

As Harvard’s Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt claim in their wonderful book: How Democracies Die, it is not difficult to undermine a democracy. It has happened many times, both in the past and recently. First, undermine the electoral system. Second, get the umpires (the judiciary, tax authorities, intelligence agencies and law enforcement). Third, sideline or eliminate political opponents, especially the media. Supporting all such attacks will be a fierce push for the illegitimacy of the opposition and the “falsity” of information inconsistent with the lies the leader finds most useful today.

You see a snapshot of an interactive image. This is most likely due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.



In his first term in office, Trump made great strides in establishing his lies as the truth for his supporters. But neither he nor his subordinates had yet figured out how to reshape the electoral system or the government, in part because he did not yet have the “right” – that is, fanatical, competent and dedicated – assistants. He was surrounded by people who were now considered “unfaithful”, namely those who had at least some principles.

This has changed. He has now largely made the party his own. Cheney’s defenestration is proof of that. Equally important is the widespread belief among Republicans that he is beyond responsibility for his conduct to the law or, for that matter, Congress. He and his party, as Robert Kagan has argued, have also exploited the “stealing” lies to justify the undermining of the US election, where much progress is being made.

The crucial next stage for Trumpism is the replacement of the leaders and staffs of core state institutions with people who are personally loyal to him. To do that, he must first become president. That’s why progress in undermining elections is important, as is keeping him out of jail. But in two recently ArticleAxios’ Jonathan Swan has described something else that would be vital: a plan to ensure the government is staffed from head to toe by genuine loyalists. A crucial aspect of this, he argues, is to replace the permanent staff of government agencies with carefully screened loyalists. If Republicans managed to control Congress, perhaps it wouldn’t be so hard to imagine.

Suppose, then, that Trump loyalists ran and staffed the FBI, the CIA, and the IRS. Suppose Loyalists were also placed in all senior military positions under a dedicated Secretary of Defense. Suppose loyalists are put on the board of the Federal Reserve and all major regulatory agencies. Imagine what this would mean for the rule of law and civil rights. Also imagine the pressure such agencies could put on independent companies, especially those of the media.

The logic of the market under autocracy is one of crony capitalism. Could the US be so very different? Perhaps the federal system and the judiciary would protect personal independence. But if people whose only principle is loyalty to the leader manned the federal government, his will would be hard to resist.

Despotism means inexplicable rule. It does not mean a competent or intrusive rule. It is possible that despotism would be incompetent and lazy. There are countless examples of this. But it would still be despotism.

You see a snapshot of an interactive image. This is most likely due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.



What would such a second Trump administration mean to the world? Above all, what would it mean for its allies? What would the rule of an “America-first” nationalist with the kind of governance described above mean for the remaining credibility of the liberal international economic system? What would it mean for global collaboration? “Nothing good” is the answer to all these questions. The end of “American exceptionalism” probably means the formation of different spheres of interest as the basis of the world order. Some may like that. But it would also be a transformation – a catastrophic one, in my opinion – to a world of despotism.

In 27 BC, the Roman Republic turned into the military dictatorship we call the Roman Empire. It is not impossible that a similar transformation is underway in the US. That still seems unthinkable to most people. I hope so. Trump is old after all. He may not have a suitable replacement. Yet every day he abuses and demonstrates the demoralization of the American Republic. American conservatism has become a radical nationalist movement loyal to the truths invented by one man and committed to the overthrow of the “Deep State”, meaning their own government. Dick Cheney says Donald Trump is the “greatest threat ever to our republic”. To this we have to believe Cheney: he is.

