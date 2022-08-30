A-Rod’s $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA’s Timberwolves by 2023 ‘is in jeopardy due to JLo split’

Alex Rodriguez’s $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy as the baseball legend struggles to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side.

“His ability to raise capital went from strong to significantly weaker,” a source reportedly close to Rodriguez told the newspaper. New York Post. “J.Lo validated it.”

Rodriguez, 47, and Lopez, 53, began dating in 2017, announced their engagement in 2019 and split in 2021. Shortly after his split, Rodriguez and co-investor Marc Lore submitted a $250 million deposit to the old man. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, giving the pair the option to buy another 20 percent of the shares in 2022 and 2023 to become co-majority owners.

Now, the Post reports, Rodriguez is struggling to come up with the second payment, which could cost him a supervisory role with the team or a shot at the owner’s box.

“Alex and Marc would be 50/50,” an NBA source told the Post. “Alex couldn’t think of his half.”

A spokesperson for Rodriguez rejected the article, telling DailyMail.com that the Post’s article is not true. Spokespersons for the team did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Malik Beasley #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates with owner Alex Rodriguez of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2022 Play-In Tournament on April 12

Rodriguez, 47, and Lopez, 53, began dating in 2017, announced their engagement in 2019 and split in 2021. Shortly after his split, Rodriguez and co-investor Marc Lore submitted a $250 million deposit to the old man. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, giving the pair the option to buy another 20 percent of the shares in 2022 and 2023 to become co-majority owners. A-Rod is now dating Kathryn Padgett (pictured left)

Minnesota Timberwolves owners Glen Taylor, Becky Mulvihill, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez attend the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during Round 1 Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs on April 26

Rodriguez has about $500 million in assets, of which it is believed to be illiquid, sources told the Post.

However, that was not seen as a problem when Rodriguez and Lore first agreed on a payment structure to buy Taylor’s team. At the time, before Rodriguez and Lopez split in 2021, the ESPN baseball analyst was reportedly meeting investors in the couple’s mansions in Bel-Air and the Hamptons.

“Marc became completely mesmerized by the J. Lo thing,” a source, who reportedly knows Rodriguez and Lore, told the Post.

“You always took your A-Rod appointment with J.Lo,” another source said. “She comes in and out of the room wearing sportswear.”

Lore continued to support Rodriguez when he spoke to the Post on Monday.

“I couldn’t imagine a better partner,” Lore said. “He’s one of my best friends. There’s no one else I’d rather be partners with than Alex.’

A source told the Post they “wouldn’t be surprised if A-Rod becomes a No. 2 junior to Lore,” who would eventually control a majority stake in the Timberwolves.

Another possibility is that Taylor could cancel the sale entirely to strike a new deal — and push the sale price to $2 billion, according to the Post.

Marc Lore (far left) continues to support Rodriguez, calling him “one of” his best friends

The April agreement required Taylor to retain control of the club for the next two years, with Rodriguez and Lore starting as minority partners before taking full control in 2023.

Rodriguez is best known for his baseball career, hitting 696 home runs in 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees. The former shortstop and third baseman earned more than $455 million in salary as a player, but is heavily invested in other industries, including real estate.

He and Lopez submitted an offer to buy the New York Mets in 2020, but were ultimately defeated by billionaire Steve Cohen.

Lore, a tech entrepreneur, developed several popular websites that he sold to Walmart before becoming the retailer’s president and CEO from 2016 to earlier this year.