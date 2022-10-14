A rock wall is all that stands between this year's Melbourne Cup and flood disaster

Fears are rising the Melbourne Cup Carnival will be thrown into chaos as floods reach the gates of Flemington Racecourse.

Known around the world as the venue that hosts the ‘race that stops a nation’, disturbing images on Friday showed brown water already flooding stables inside the venue – just meters away from the track itself.

Although the official carnival doesn’t start until October 29 with Penfold’s Victoria Derby Day, the impact of flooding could seriously delay the carnival, or worse.

Flemington Racecourse is close to being inundated with flooding from the nearby Maribyrnong River

A bluestone wall was built to try to save the racecourse from flooding. It was a controversial decision at the time

The Melbourne Cup Carnival brings hundreds of millions of dollars into Victoria

Footage taken outside the racecourse shows that a bluestone wall is all that saves the iconic venue from being flooded.

The 2km long, 2.5m high wall had been erected by the Victorian Racing Club, supported by the State Government, in the early 2000s in the hope of preventing it ever being flooded.

Fears that the floods could destroy track works leading into the Cup have sent shivers down the spines of players across the country.

“A lot of people here are convinced cup week is the most wonderful time of the year,” one player told Daily Mail Australia on Friday.

‘Christmas can’t compete. Let’s hope Huey gives up. If that goes on, these Sydney horses should be well placed. They have basically had nothing but heavy tracks up there all year.’

Flemington Racecourse was built on the Maribyrnong floodplain itself and has hosted race meetings since 1854.

The construction of the wall had been opposed by some residents who argued that flooding would instead force the water into new housing developments and industrial areas along the valley floor.

Opponents maintained at the time that the stone and wire mesh wall would prevent floodwaters from spilling into a 100-hectare natural storage area – the racecourse – and forcing it downstream into residential areas such as Kensington Banks and upstream to the Edgewater estate and even as far away. like Maribyrnong Village.

In May 1974 the entire course was flooded with a pinball machine from the nearby Angler’s Tavern – which was under water on Friday – reported to have flowed downstream to the 1400m chute before being relieved of its coins.

Since then, the river has breached its banks nearly a dozen more times.

Stables with Flemington Racecourse were under water on Friday

Flemington Racecourse in 1974 when the river flooded it. It was the only time the Melbourne Cup was delayed

Flemington Racecourse (pictured top right) was flooded in 1974. A wall was built to try to prevent it ever happening again

TALES FROM THE GREAT 74 RIVER A pinball machine from the nearby Angler’s Tavern was reported to have floated downstream to the 1400m chute, with staff relieving it of its contents. By May 1974, the entire Maribyrnong floodplain, including Flemington Racecourse, was under six feet of water. The view from the high grounds of Footscray Technical College was nothing short of stunning, one person remarked. The water was reportedly chest high and handlers had to move all of the horses up to the showground or Wright Stevenson’s sales yard on the corner. When it eventually drained away, it left 18 inches of silt across the area, casting serious doubt on whether the racecourse could be ready for November Cup Week.

In 2004, when the wall was proposed, The age reported that specialists warned that flooding of the river within two months of the first Tuesday in November could mean the cancellation of not only Cup Day but also Derby Day, Oaks Day and Stakes Day.

The cancellation of this year’s carnival would be devastating for the entire state after Covid-19 lockdowns ruined the past few events.

In 2019, the year Covid shut down Victoria, a study mapping the impact of the Melbourne Cup Carnival found the 2018 event provided a record boost to the Victorian economy.

The study reported that the economic return to the state was $447.6 million — representing a 20 percent increase since 2014.

Victorian Racing Club chief executive Steve Rosich said the club was closely monitoring weather conditions and the Maribyrnong River but there were ‘currently no concerns for Flemington Racecourse’.

On Friday, hundreds of Maribyrnong residents next to the racecourse were forced to flee their homes as emergency crews rescued distressed people and pets.

Dozens more are trapped inside their homes, including an elderly woman.

SES confirmed that up to 20 people on Oakland St alone are currently stuck and attempts to retrieve them are charging ahead.

A 92-year-old woman has been trapped in her home on River Street since early this morning.

In 2004, when concerned residents protested the construction of the wall, VRC chief Dale Monteith played down the possible consequences for the larger community.

Horses wade through floods in 1974 when the Maribyrnong burst its banks and flooded Flemington Racecourse

Fears are growing that the Melbourne Cup Carnival could be affected by the floods

A 92-year-old woman has been trapped in her home on River Street since early this morning.

In 2004, when concerned residents protested the construction of the wall, VRC chief Dale Monteith played down the possible consequences for the larger community.

Sir. Monteith said the wall would simply replace 1.4 kilometers of fences, walls and hedges along the track.

‘The cup has only been postponed once, so what’s it all about?’ he said then.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the VRC for comment.