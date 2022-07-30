A roadmap for the future of quantum simulation

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



A roadmap for the future direction of quantum simulation is set forth in a paper co-authored at the University of Strathclyde.

Quantum computers are extremely powerful devices with a speed and computational capacity that are far beyond the reach of classical or binary computers. Instead of a binary system of zeros and ones, it works through superpositions, which can be zeros, ones, or both at once.

The continuously evolving development of quantum computing has reached the point where it has an advantage over classical computers for an artificial problem. It may have future applications in many fields. A promising class of problems concerns the simulation of quantum systems, with possible applications such as battery development, industrial catalysis and nitrogen fixation.

The newspaper, published in Nature, explores the short- and medium-term opportunities for quantum simulation on analog and digital platforms to help evaluate the potential of this area. It was co-authored by researchers from Strathclyde, the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics, Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich, Munich Center for Quantum Science and Technology, the University of Innsbruck, the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information of the Austrian Academy of Sciences and Microsoft Corporation.

Professor Andrew Daley, of Strathclyde’s Department of Physics, is the lead author of the paper. He says that “a lot of exciting progress has been made in analog and digital quantum simulation in recent years, and quantum simulation is one of the most promising areas of quantum information processing. It’s already quite mature, both in algorithm development, and in the availability of significantly advanced analog quantum simulation experiments internationally.”

“In the history of computers, classical analog and digital computers have coexisted for more than half a century, with a gradual transition to digital computers, and we expect the same to happen with the rise of quantum simulation.”

“As the next step in the development of this technology, it is now important to discuss ‘practical quantum advantage’, the point at which quantum devices solve problems of practical importance that are not feasible for traditional supercomputers.”

“Many of the most promising short-term applications of quantum computing fall under the umbrella of quantum simulation: modeling the quantum properties of microscopic particles that are directly relevant to understanding modern materials science, high-energy physics and quantum chemistry.”

“Quantum simulation should be possible in the future on fault-tolerant digital quantum computers with greater flexibility and precision, but it can already be done today for specific models through dedicated analog quantum simulators. This is done in an analogous way to the research of aerodynamics, which can be performed in a wind tunnel or through simulations on a digital computer. Where aerodynamics often uses a smaller scale model to understand something big, analog quantum simulators often take a larger scale model to understand something even smaller.”

“Analog quantum simulators are now moving from providing qualitative demonstrations of physical phenomena to providing quantitative solutions to native problems. One particularly exciting way forward in the near term is the development of a suite of programmable quantum simulators that hybridize digital and analog techniques. . potential because it combines the best benefits of both sides by leveraging the native analog operations to produce highly entangled states.”

