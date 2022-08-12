A review article clarifies genotype-independent plant transformation

Horticultural research” width=”800″ height=”441″/> Key steps and factors in exogenous hormone-induced plant regeneration. Aerial explants go through the sequential steps of elimination of leaf identity, determination of root identity, determination of shoot identity, followed by organogenesis (step ①) or somatic embryogenesis (steps ② and ③). Injury, epigenetic modifications, growth regulating genes and developmental regulating genes are the four classes of crucial regeneration promoting factors. Boxed arrows, important steps. Dark red, regenerative factors. Blue, key genes for every factor. Green, plant growth hormones. Orange circle, somatic embryo. Credit: Horticultural research



Recently, researchers from North Carolina State University and the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center published the first assessment of research progress on genotype-independent plant transformation. In this review, researchers discussed recent advances in the use of regulatory genes in plant transformation and regeneration, as well as their potential to facilitate genotype-independent plant transformation and regeneration.

Somatic embryogenesis and de novo organogenesis are the two main means of plant regeneration. Many genetic and environmental factors can influence plant regeneration, and four types of regeneration-promoting factors play an essential role: injury, epigenetic modifications, growth-regulating genes, and development-regulating genes.

Injury is the primary external trigger for explant callus induction, which is caused by a range of damage-associated molecular patterns. These local injury signals are translated into long-range signals such as the electrical signal of glutamate receptor-like cation channels, inducing epigenetic modifications, changes in the synthesis and accumulation of cytokinin and free auxin, and transcriptional upregulation of growth and developmental regulatory genes. . Transcriptional changes include the activated expression of callus inductive chromatin remodeling regulator genes. These regeneration-promoting factors work together to tightly and precisely control every step of callus formation and plant regeneration.

How to best utilize the regulatory genes for plant development in plant transformation is a challenging question. Constitutive or ectopic expression of most such genes typically interferes with normal plant growth and development and causes undesired pleiotropic effects. Tuning the expression of these genes is critical for the regeneration of normal, fertile plants of different species. The researchers summarized the advantages and disadvantages of these regulatory factors and discussed the use of a dexamethasone (Dex)-inducible expression system or estradiol-inducible expression system to refine their expression.

