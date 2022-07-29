A restaurant-quality dinner in 15 MINUTES: Morgan Hipworth

A professional chef has revealed his secret recipe for an easy homemade chicken pepper and lemongrass stir-fry that can be prepared in 15 minutes.

Morgan Hipworth, a young Melbourne foodie, shared the now viral recipe with his million followers TikTok.

The recipe serves four and is made with jasmine rice, coconut water, peanut oil, chicken thighs, chili peppers, lemongrass, shallots, garlic, ginger, fish sauce, oyster sauce and coconut cream.

Scroll down for video

A professional chef has revealed his secret recipe for an easy homemade chicken and lemongrass stir-fry that can be prepared in 15 minutes

To prepare the meal, the 21-year-old started by adding the rice and coconut water to a medium saucepan and then bringing it to a boil.

He let the rice cook for five minutes, then stirred and turned the heat down before covering the pan and letting it sit for eight minutes.

Morgan simultaneously heated a wok over high heat and poured in 2 tablespoons of peanut oil.

He then added six chicken thighs cut into small strips and stirred until browned before removing from the wok and setting aside.

To prepare the meal, the 21-year-old started by adding the rice and coconut water to a medium saucepan and then bringing it to a boil.

The next step is to add two chillies, a lemongrass stalk, a finely chopped onion, two chopped garlic cloves and a small piece of ginger to the wok and stir for a few minutes.

Morgan then put the chicken back in the wok and folded it together to combine the ingredients.

The last step is to pour 1 tablespoon of fish sauce, 80 ml of oyster sauce, 125 ml of coconut cream and some coriander and bring the dish to a boil.

He seasoned the food and added some optional bok choy.

‘I always finish the dish with some coriander leaves, lime and chilli for an extra kick,’ said the young chef.

Then he put two bird’s eye chilies, lemongrass stalk, a finely chopped onion, two finely chopped garlic cloves and a small piece of ginger in the wok and stirred for a few minutes.

‘I always finish the dish with some coriander leaves, lime and chilli for an extra kick,’ said the young chef.

The video has been viewed more than 60,000 times and thousands have praised Morgan for his “delicious” recipe.

‘Oh, my family will love this dish! Thanks for sharing with us,” one woman wrote.

“This will soon be one of my favorite recipes,” said another.