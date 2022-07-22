A Republican running for governor in Michigan is playing up the Jan. 6 charges against him.

Since Ryan Kelley, a Republican nominee for governor in Michigan, was charged last month with trespassing and other crimes related to the storming of the Capitol, he has openly embraced his status as a Jan. 6 defendant.

On Friday, Mr. Kelley again leaned on a section of his biography that many candidates may have run away from: he posted a message on his official Facebook page demanding that “all J6 inmates” be released from federal custody.

“Every American should be outraged,” wrote Mr Kelley, who is not in custody while awaiting trial. “Remember, you could be the next one for whatever reason the ‘big government’ doesn’t approve.”