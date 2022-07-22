A Republican running for governor in Michigan is playing up the Jan. 6 charges against him.
Since Ryan Kelley, a Republican nominee for governor in Michigan, was charged last month with trespassing and other crimes related to the storming of the Capitol, he has openly embraced his status as a Jan. 6 defendant.
On Friday, Mr. Kelley again leaned on a section of his biography that many candidates may have run away from: he posted a message on his official Facebook page demanding that “all J6 inmates” be released from federal custody.
“Every American should be outraged,” wrote Mr Kelley, who is not in custody while awaiting trial. “Remember, you could be the next one for whatever reason the ‘big government’ doesn’t approve.”
In early June, when charged with four felonies related to the Capitol riots, Mr. Kelley became the first person to be charged with the assault in a major state or federal election. Prosecutors say he “used his hands to support another rioter” who pulled down a metal barricade outside the building, and that he “gested to the crowd, consistently signaling” that it should proceed to an entrance.
Of polls show he is lagging behind the frontrunner, Tudor Dixona businesswoman and conservative commentator, and other candidates, Mr. Kelley, a real estate agent, are unlikely to win the Republican primary on Aug. 2. The winner will face incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.
As recently as Wednesday evening, during a candidate debateMr. Kelley spoke openly about his accusations of rioting at the Capitol and treated them as an asset, not an obligation.
He claimed that Airbnb had shut down his account after his arrest.
“Look how hard these people are trying to silence me,” he said. “They’re not trying to silence any of you.”