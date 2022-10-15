A reminder not to annoy people! These petty revenge pranks give food for thought

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

When you’ve been wronged, nothing is sweeter than revenge – as these satisfied people will attest.

People from all over the world have shared their funniest revenge pranks with the US site Bored Panda collects some of the funniest revenge on the internet.

It’s normal to get annoyed with people from time to time, and everyone has their limits.

But what happens when you push a little person too far? They get equal.

Whether it’s using a habanero pepper to thwart a work drink thief or filling an Amazon package with dirty diapers to act as a deterrent, these acts of revenge earn an A for recklessness!

Here, FEMAIL reveals their top pick of little pranks…..

Revenge is a dish best served hot! This person in the US planned to catch the Cherry Coke thief red-handed – with a pepper trap

Stinky surprise! This American person had the right idea when they packed an Amazon package together with dirty diapers

These American kids didn’t want their little sibling to play Pokémon with them, so instead they decided to tape him to a chair so they could play in peace

Revenge sucks! An annoyed American man was so fed up with his upstairs neighbor’s noisy antics that he decided to start vacuuming the attic at

This British bike thief got a taste of their own medicine when the original owner of the bike decided to steal back their property and leave them a note

Not your parking lot! A British person was left so angry by a stranger leaving their car in their place that they decided to fence it in using scaffolding

Another person, from the US, decided to get their own back on someone who helped herself to her jelly beans – by mixing them with candy with a hidden “naughty” flavor

Another person from the UK revealed their shock after their girlfriend moved out, only to find she had taken everything she could – including the cupboard handles

After discovering her boyfriend was cheating on her, this Japanese woman took matters into her own hands – and dumped all her technology in a soapy bath.

After this person decided to park in the trolley section of an American supermarket and the staff decided to lock him in

Ever wondered what happens if you park in the farmer’s driveway? Look no further than this photo taken in the UK