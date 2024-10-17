A record 2.6 million women in England have taken HRT in the last year, a staggering 12 per cent increase from 2022.

A record 2.6 million women in England took HRT last year as celebrities raised awareness of drugs to relieve menopause symptoms.

The figure rose 12 per cent from 2.3 million in 2022/23 and double the 1.3 million in 2018/19, according to new NHS data.

The number of hormone replacement therapy prescriptions has also increased to a record level: 13 million items prescribed in 2023/24. This is a fifth more than the previous year. HRT replaces the hormones estrogen, progestin, or both in women going through perimenopause or menopause.

It can relieve symptoms such as anxiety, insomnia, and hot flashes and is often administered in the form of gels, creams, tablets, and patches. The Mail has campaigned for improved access to HRT and several high-profile celebrities, including Penny Lancaster and Davina McCall, have spoken out about how the menopause has affected them.

The NHS Hormone Replacement Therapy Prepayment Certificate is also credited with increasing uptake of the treatment.

High-profile celebrities including Penny Lancaster and Davina McCall (pictured) have spoken out about how menopause has affected them.

Yesterday’s data revealed that Utrogestan (a type of progesterone) 100mg tablets accounted for the largest number of prescription items in 2023/24 (file photo).

According to the NHS website, the risk of developing serious side effects with HRT is “very low” (file photo)

It costs £19.80 for 12 months and can save women money on prescriptions as they no longer have to pay for each one individually.

Around 14.5 per cent of items prescribed in 2023/24 involved the use of the certificate, a figure which rose to 21 per cent in June 2024, compared to 9.7 per cent in June 2023.

According to the NHS website, the risk of developing serious side effects with HRT is “very low”, although it may cause a small increase in the risk of breast cancer.

Yesterday’s data revealed that Utrogestan (a type of progesterone) 100mg tablets accounted for the largest number of prescription items in 2023/24, rising 42 per cent to 1.3 million items, up from 940,000 items in 2022/23.

Patients aged 50 to 54 were most likely to be prescribed HRT, and 640,000 people in this age group accounted for almost a quarter of all patients receiving HRT in 2023/34.

But the data also showed that the wealthiest areas of England had more than twice as many patients receiving HRT compared to the most deprived areas.

Diane Danzebrink, founder of Menopause Support, said: “It’s really encouraging to see…however, it’s worrying that there is still a clear divide.”

Labor MP Carolyn Harris, chair of the all-party parliamentary group on menopause, told the Daily Mail she was “delighted” with the figures, adding: “I very much welcome this increase in the use of HRT, which can help relieve the symptoms of menopause. the menopause.

Grassroots campaigns have raised awareness to the point that women are now wondering if their symptoms are due to menopause and are seeking treatment.’