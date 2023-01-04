A real turn off? Watching Pornhub in Louisiana requires users to verify their age and submit ID

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Viewers who want to watch porn in the state of Louisiana are now required to provide state ID to verify their age before accessing the adult sites.

On January 1, a new law went into effect that makes porn sites liable for content deemed “harmful to minors” if they don’t implement age verification technology.

It means anyone wanting to view pornography in the state will now have to present a driver’s license or other age-identifying ID.

Pornhub is currently the only site that requires visitors to verify their age through the LA Wallet app, a Louisiana state driver’s license digital wallet.

The law, known as Act 440, allows porn sites to be sued for damages resulting from a minor’s access to such content and is an unusually harsh step in a series of government actions in the name of child safety.

A new law in Louisiana makes it illegal for porn sites to publish or distribute content deemed “harmful to minors” without installing age verification

The legislation was drafted by Republican Representative Laurie Schlegel, who has also advocated for legislation that would ban transgender teens from participating in school sports in accordance with their gender identity

It applies to any commercial entity that publishes or distributes such material on the Internet from a website that contains at least 33.3 percent porn.

The legislation was drafted by Representative Laurie Schlegel, who has also advocated for legislation that would ban transgender teens from participating in school sports in accordance with their gender identity.

The reasoning behind the law is a fear that “minors will be exposed to pornography at a younger age due to technological advancements and the universal availability of the internet.”

The law specifies how pornography “may contribute to the hypersexualization of children and lead to low self-esteem, body image disorders and risky sexual behavior.”

Material deemed “harmful to minors” is defined as “attractive to lustful interests and of no serious artistic, literary, political or scientific value to anyone under the age of 18.”

The law also states that any commercial entity in violation will be liable for damages resulting from a minor gaining access to the material.

Due to the law, Pornhub now requires Louisiana users to verify their age through a third-party identity verification site

Pornhub currently requires identity verification for users accessing the site from a Louisiana-based IP address, while other major adult sites, including XVideos and XHamster, still remain accessible from Louisiana and have not yet implemented age verification.

OnlyFans’ site does not load correctly when accessed from a Louisiana IP according to Vice.

Lawmakers in a number of US states have declared pornography a public health emergency.

In Utah, sites are required to give users warnings before entering, but are considering introducing age verification.

A California law passed in August raised concerns that non-pornography sites may be required to verify users’ ages to comply, though the rules are not yet in effect. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) introduced a bill requiring age verification for adult sites at the federal level.