A quick look at the 2022 Nobel Prizes

The 2022 Nobel Prizes will be announced this week after secret deliberations by the prize committees. Here’s a look at what prizes have been announced so far, which ones are coming, and what’s next for the winners.

PHYSICS

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded on Tuesday to the Frenchman Alain Aspect, the American John F. Clauser and the Austrian Anton Zeilinger. The trio shared the prize for discovering how invisible particles, known as photons, can be connected or ‘entangled’ with each other, even if they are far away from each other.

MEDICINE

The prize for medicine or physiology is traditionally the first Nobel prize to be awarded. these years prize went to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for discoveries about human evolution made through analyzes of the DNA of Neanderthals and other ancient relatives of modern humans.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Nobel Prize announcements continue on Wednesday with the Chemistry Prize, the Literature Prize on Thursday and the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. The final prize announcement comes Monday with the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, which is not an original Nobel Prize but was established in 1968 by the Swedish central bank.

WHAT WILL THE WINNERS RECEIVE?

Nobel laureates are invited to receive their awards at award ceremonies on December 10, the anniversary of founder Alfred Nobel’s death in 1896. The award includes a diploma, a gold medal and a cash prize of 10 million Swedish kronor (approximately $900,000). ). ). The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, while the other prizes will be awarded in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, in line with Nobel’s wishes.

