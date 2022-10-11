A quick look at the 2022 Nobel Prizes

A bust of Alfred Nobel on display at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, October 3, 2022. Credit: Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP, File



All Nobel Prizes for 2022 have now been announced. Here’s a look at what prizes have been announced so far, what’s coming, and what’s next for the winners.

ECONOMY

This year’s Nobel Prize in economics has been awarded to former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and two other US-based economists. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig were recognized Monday for their research into the consequences of bank failures. The Nobel panel of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said the trio’s research had shown “why avoiding bank collapse is vital”. The panel says the findings of the three in the early 1980s laid the foundation for regulating financial markets and managing financial crises.

PEACE

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize was shared on Friday by imprisoned Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian Memorial group and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the laureates have made “an extraordinary effort to document war crimes, human rights violations and abuses of power. Together they demonstrate the importance of civil society for peace and democracy.” The award was seen as a strong rebuke of the authoritarian rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

LITERATURE

The Swedish Academy on Thursday awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature to French writer Annie Ernaux for “the courage and clinical acuity with which she exposes the roots, alienations and collective limitations of personal memory.” Ernaux, 82, has written more than 20 books, most of them very short ones, about events in her life and the lives of those around her. Her work paints uncompromising portraits of sexual encounters, abortion, illness and the death of her parents.

CHEMISTRY

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was jointly awarded on Wednesday to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless and Danish scientist Morten Meldal for their work on click chemistry, an area of ​​research that can be used to design better medicines. Sharpless is a repeat winner: he also won the chemistry prize in 2001.

PHYSICS

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded on Tuesday to the Frenchman Alain Aspect, the American John F. Clauser and the Austrian Anton Zeilinger. The trio shared the prize for discovering how invisible particles, known as photons, can be connected or ‘entangled’ with each other, even if they are far away from each other.

MEDICINE

The prize for medicine or physiology is traditionally the first Nobel prize to be awarded. This year’s award went to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for discoveries about human evolution made through analyzes of the DNA of Neanderthals and other ancient relatives of modern humans.

WHAT WILL THE WINNERS RECEIVE?

Nobel laureates are invited to receive their awards at award ceremonies on December 10, the anniversary of founder Alfred Nobel’s death in 1896. The award includes a diploma, a gold medal and a cash prize of 10 million Swedish kronor (approximately $900,000). ). ). The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, while the other prizes will be awarded in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, in line with Nobel’s wishes.

