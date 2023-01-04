A quarter of military personnel struggle to feed their families, too afraid to ask for help

More than a quarter of serving military personnel struggle to put enough food on the table and many are too concerned about committing career suicide to ask for help, a Pentagon report warns.

A comprehensive study by RAND Corporation researchers paints a grim picture of military life, with 25.8 percent of military personnel unable to provide their households with enough food to “lead active, healthy lives.”

Those most affected were early in their careers, serving in the military, or to a lesser extent, the Navy, and often living on bases in Texas, Georgia, California, North Carolina and Virginia, researchers found.

Many complained that they often had to skip meals, that grocery shopping didn’t take as long to fill the pantries as expected, or that they simply couldn’t afford to put balanced meals on the table.

Worse, many refuse to ask for help, in case commanders believe they are mismanaging their finances, damaging their career opportunities and even leading to the loss of security clearance.

The document of 181 pageswhich was produced for Congress is just the latest study to highlight the struggles of destitute military personnel, and it comes as the military faces its worst recruiting crisis in decades.

‘The research shows that a high percentage – a quarter of the people – indicate that they are food insecure. And that’s a high level,” Beth Asch, a RAND economist who co-authored the report, told DailyMail.com.

Using data from 2018, researchers found that two-thirds of service workers were without adequate food in the early or middle of their careers. Many were from an ethnic or racial minority.

Those living on military bases were hardest hit: 30 percent did not have enough food to keep their families healthy, compared to 23 percent for military personnel living outside the post.

Yet only 14 percent of those in need reported using food banks or financial assistance programs to make ends meet in the past 12 months.

Many do not seek help because of the “military culture of self-reliance and pride,” researchers said.

Others worried about career stigma or losing their security clearance if they told commanders about their financial problems, they added.

Asch says there is “no magic bullet” to solve a problem with a number of underlying causes.

A member of the 82nd Airborne Division feeds her five-month-old child in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where poverty, hardship and food insecurity are rife

Service workers are often young, support themselves for the first time and can’t manage the household budget well, she added. Some have had to rescue distressed relatives.

Many also work irregular hours and have to move frequently, which can make it more difficult for spouses to maintain a steady income.

“While the military offers financial literacy training, there may be opportunities to improve that,” Asch said.

The findings reflect the concerns about money, pay, benefits and hardship faced by many service employees and their spouses who told DailyMail.com about uniformed family life.

President Joe Biden signed a record $858 billion in annual defense spending last month, including a 4.6 percent pay increase for the troops and more money for basic needs.

A family day ceremony at Fort Jackson in September 2022 in Columbia, South Carolina. Army entrants serving on bases are among the most likely to struggle to put enough food on the table

The spending boost comes as Pentagon officials warn that the armed forces, especially the military, are struggling to attract new recruits, hurting efforts to maintain a military edge over strategic competitor China.

The military missed its fiscal year 2022 recruitment target by 25 percent, or 15,000 soldiers, the Pentagon said last year. In July, it also lowered its projection for the overall size of its force, forecasting another decline in 2023.

Researchers at the Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) found last year that the number of military personnel who would advise others to enlist fell nearly 12 points to 62.9 percent between 2019 and 2021.

Three-quarters of those surveyed were in debt, more than half couldn’t save, 61 percent had trouble paying rent and a troublesome 17 percent said they were so short of cash that they couldn’t always put enough food on the table.