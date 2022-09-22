A quarter of Britons say they will cook Sunday roasts less often because soaring energy bills

<!–

The traditional British Sunday Roast is under threat as many people say it now costs too much to turn on the oven.

One in four say they are less likely to cook a roast and almost a fifth no longer use the oven at all.

Families are increasingly turning to microwaveable meals, which are cheaper and faster.

An annual survey by BBC Good Food of 2,005 adults and 1,007 children found that rising energy costs are affecting kitchen habits, with 26 percent less likely to cook a Sunday roast and nearly 18 percent leaving the oven altogether.

About 20 percent always look for ‘reduced’ stickers on food, 34 percent have stopped buying takeaways and 31 percent eat out less often.

Nearly two-thirds, 64 percent, say they throw away less food than before to cut costs.

Christine Hayes, editor-in-chief of BBC Good Food, said: ‘Traditional cooking methods – the oven and hob – are being switched off in favor of appliances that use less energy.’

Meanwhile, a YouGov survey of 2,242 adults this month suggests that one in five Britons have been forced to cut back on essential foods since November, compared to 17 percent who said the same in July.

Even among households earning £60,000 or more a year, about one in nine are forced to cut basic food spending, according to the poll.

Of the lowest-income households – those earning less than £20,000 a year – 28 per cent say they have been forced to cut spending on household items and 29 per cent have had to cut their basic food budgets, the poll of 2,242 UK found. adults. indicates this month.