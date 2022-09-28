A problem shared…GP and mother-of-four Clare Bailey gives her indispensable advice

Clare Bailey explains that she may benefit from reassurance that this is normal

Q My seven-year-old daughter has found the recent return to school particularly challenging. She has gone from infants to juniors and struggles with the workload and expectations of independence (bringing sportswear, writing homework, etc.).

I have noticed that it seems to coincide with frequent complaints of abdominal pain before school. I took her to the doctor, but he found nothing wrong.

I am now wondering if it could be related to anxiety levels? And if so, what can I do to help?

ONE Getting back to school, especially after a long summer vacation, is challenging and likely to result in butterflies in the stomachs of even the most robust children.

You’ve sensibly checked with your GP that there’s nothing serious going on, so it’s time for you to be confidently encouraging; your daughter will quickly catch on if you seem worried.

It will help to reassure your daughter that it is normal to feel anxious and have ‘stomach wobbles’. And don’t interfere too much. I remember, as a six-year-old, complaining that I had a stomach ache. I got some sympathy from my mother and it was all pretty boring.

Although children feel most secure with their most important people, they are also wired to be resourceful and resilient.

Why do they get stomach aches? Well, seven-year-olds don’t usually have the language to describe how they feel about their worries and uncomfortable feelings in their bodies. Instead, they often present as stomach aches, making sports and social activities more difficult to enjoy, increasing anxiety.

This can escalate to a child refusing to go to school or being sent home early, exacerbating the problem. Their anxiety is usually related to separation from parents or caregivers, common in young children, but it can persist, causing significant distress and missing school.

Friendship issues are also common, with others worrying about possible harm to their parents while they are away.

Unfortunately, anxiety in children has been on the rise over the past few decades, with almost ten percent of children aged 3-17 being diagnosed with anxiety.

There are a number of contributing factors, including the child’s temperament and any conflicts at home.

As many as four percent of children have separation anxiety disorder (SAD).

So how can you help reduce your child’s anxiety and prevent ‘school day stomachs’?

Clare says: ‘Avoid paying too much attention to their symptoms. Focus on healthy ways of coping, such as breathing exercises’

Explain that different emotions can produce different feelings in the body. They can feel hot and tense when they are angry, while anxiety can be like butterflies in their stomach.

Avoid paying too much attention to their symptoms. Focus on healthy ways of coping, such as breathing exercises.

If your child is missing school, contact staff as they can help set up a plan including rewards, breaks and, if necessary, a gradual return. For more persistent and bothersome anxiety, they may need referral for more support.

