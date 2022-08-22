A potential resource crisis looming as the world becomes decarbonised

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



An expected shortage of sulfuric acid, a crucial chemical in our modern industrial society, could stifle the advancement of green technology and threaten global food security, according to a new study led by UCL researchers.

The study, published in the journal Royal Geographical Society (with the Institute of British Geographers) The Geographical Magazinestresses that global demand for sulfuric acid will rise significantly from ‘246 to 400 million metric tons’ by 2040 – as a result of more intensive agriculture and the world moving away from fossil fuels.

The researchers estimate that this will result in a shortfall in annual supply of between 100 and 320 million tons – between 40% and 130% of the current supply – depending on how quickly decarbonisation occurs.

An essential part of modern production is sulfuric acid, which is needed to produce phosphorus fertilizers that help feed the world, and to extract rare metals from ores essential for the rapidly required transition to a green economy, such as cobalt and nickel. used in high-performance Li-ion batteries.

Currently, more than 80% of the global sulfur supply is in the form of sulfur waste from the desulphurization of crude oil and natural gas, reducing sulfur dioxide emissions that cause acid rain. However, decarbonizing the global economy to face climate change will significantly reduce fossil fuel production – and then sulfur supply.

This study, led by researchers from University College London (UCL), is the first to identify this major problem. The authors suggest that unless action is taken to reduce the need for this chemical, a massive increase in environmentally harmful mining will be needed to meet the resulting demand for resources.

Lead author of the study, Professor Mark Maslin (UCL Geography), said: “There have been sulfur shortages before, but what makes this different is that the source of the element is shifting from a waste product of the fossil fuel industry.

“What we predict is that as supplies of this cheap, abundant and easily accessible form of sulfur dry up, demand could be met by a massive increase in the direct extraction of elemental sulfur. This, on the other hand, will be dirty, toxic, destructive and expensive.

“There is an urgent need for research to develop low-cost, low-environmental methods to extract large amounts of elemental sulfur from the abundant deposits of sulfate minerals in the Earth’s crust. The international community should consider supporting and regulating sulfur extraction to mitigate the effects transition and also to prevent cheap unethical production from disrupting the market.”

Research co-author Dr. Simon Day (UCL Institute for Risk & Disaster Reduction) said: “Our concern is that dwindling supply could lead to a transition period where green technology outpaces the fertilizer industry for limited, more expensive sulfur supplies, creating a problem with food production, particularly in developing countries. .”

To determine their findings, the researchers estimated three sulfuric acid demand scenarios from 2021 to 2040, based on historical and forecast demand, with annual growth rates ranging from 1.8% to 2.4%.

The authors also explore several ways that sulfur demand can be reduced as part of the transition to post-fossil fuel savings, including recycling phosphorus in wastewater for the fertilizer industry, recycling more lithium batteries, or using a lower energy capacity. weight ratio batteries, because they require less sulfur for their production.

In addition, they raise crucial questions about whether it makes economic sense to invest in alternative production methods, as it is currently not possible to predict how quickly the supply of sulfur as a waste product of oil and gas desulphurisation will decline as the global economy is just getting started. .

However, they conclude that by recognizing the sulfur crisis now, national and international policies can be developed to manage future demand, increase resource recycling and develop alternative cheap supplies.



Sulfur: a potential resource crisis that could stifle green technology and threaten food security as the world becomes decarbonised, Geographical Magazine (2022). DOI: 10.1111/geoj.12475

Provided by University College London

