A post-holiday food donation drive has been launched in Schenectady County

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY (NEWS10) — Food donations are popular leading up to the holiday season, but some local organizations work year-round to address food insecurity. Schenectady Shares launched its campaign to replenish food supplies on Wednesday.

They hope to raise 15,000 pounds of shelf-stable food and personal hygiene products and raise $15,000 for more than 20 food banks in Schenectady County. The goal is to help food banks serve those in need even after the holidays are over.

“We wanted to make sure we could continue to stock the shelves of food pantries through Schenectady after the holidays and raise awareness that food insecurity doesn’t end after the holidays,” said Schenectady Chairman Carmel. said Patrick.

The food campaign runs until 11 February. Donations are collected at Price Chopper locations in Schenectady County, the county office building, and the Schenectady Police and Fire Department.