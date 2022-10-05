A possible explanation for Uranus’s odd tilt angle and opposite spin

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



A small team of researchers with members from the Sorbonne Université, the University of Maryland College Park, the University of Pisa and the Université Côte d’Azur has developed a theory to explain the strange tilt of Uranus and its opposite spin. The group has published a paper detailing their work on the preprint server arXiv and is awaiting peer review results before being published in the journal. Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Among the planets in our solar system, Uranus stands out for two reasons. The first is the odd 98° inclination angle from its orbital plane – that’s much steeper than any other planet. The other is the clockwise direction of rotation, which is different from most other planets in the solar system.

In recent years, space scientists have put forward theories to explain Uranus’ unique features. For example, some have suggested that the tilt was caused by a collision with another large body; others have said it may have been influenced by a group of smaller bodies. Both scenarios were difficult to back up due to the lack of evidence from such instances. In this new effort, the researchers have come up with a new theory — they suggest that the unique tilt angle is due to the migration of its moons.

A few years ago, members of the team noticed that Jupiter’s tilt increased as a result of the migration of its moons. Mathematical calculations predict that its tilt will change dramatically in the next billions of years. And when they looked at Saturn, they found similar results, mainly due to the migration of its largest moon, Titan. That prompted the researchers to look at Uranus and its unique angle of inclination.

To find out whether lunar migration could be behind the large inclination angle, the researchers created computer simulations showing a range of lunar migrations ranging in size and speed of the moons. They found that a moon with only half the mass of the one orbiting Earth could increase Uranus’s tilt angle to nearly 90° over millions of years.

But they also found that the moons now orbiting Uranus don’t have enough mass to create such a tilt. But their simulations also showed that if a large moon pushed the inclination of Uranus to 80°, things would become unstable and the moon would crash into the planet — and that, the researchers found, the amount of tilt and also the to explain the planet’s opposite spin.

