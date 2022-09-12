A Place In The Sun’s Laura Hamilton shares glimpse of her new home she’s building after split

<!–

Laura Hamilton has given fans the latest update on the renovation process of her massive new home.

The presenter of A Place In The Sun began work on the project in March following her divorce from husband Alex Goward after 13 years together.

Earlier this year, Laura, 40, left her childhood home with her children Tahlia, seven, and Rocco, eight, who she shared with Alex after their marriage broke up.

The mother of two took to her Instagram account to show off the results after filming the build process.

In her latest video, Laura showed her 161,000 followers the construction progress, while admitting she was “a little panicked” at first.

She shared a video of different parts of the house showing the brick structure with scaffolding surrounding the house.

She also added a clip of the roof being put in place and the layout of the rooms inside and a roof beam.

The huge two-story house already had several skylights built into it that matched the attic space perfectly.

The huge house overlooking a green garden resembled a construction site, as it is clearly still being worked on.

Notifying fans of her renovations, the TV favorite captioned the clip: “After working abroad for nearly two months, I FINALLY got to see ‘The Rebuild’ (the family home I’ve been building for myself and the kids since March). building,” she wrote in the post.

‘I was a bit panicked when I walked through the front door (even though I’ve renovated quite a few buildings).

‘While my brilliant build time has done SO MUCH, it’s still a complete building site and I’m aware of my budget and the rising cost of everything!

‘Renovating/building houses can be very stressful, but when you look back at the end product, it is so rewarding.’

Laura first shared the news of her divorce from her husband ten years ago in January, admitting it was “not something she ever thought she would say.”

After the news of the divorce, it was reported that her increased time at home due to the pandemic was one reason for their separation.

A friend told The sun on SundayLaura often travels abroad with her work for A Place In The Sun, so the couple weren’t used to spending so much time together under one roof.

“She really wanted to make marriage work for the sake of the family. She did everything she could to save the relationship, but in lockdown they reached a crisis point.

Laura married insurance broker Alex in 2012, three years after they started dating and they share two children, eight-year-old son Rocco and daughter Tahlia, six.

The blonde beauty wrote in her statement: ‘This isn’t something I ever thought I’d say, but after 13 years together, Alex and I have split up.

“Our children are and will always be our number one priority and we would respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Alongside her message to fans, Laura shared an image that read, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”