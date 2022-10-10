A Place in the Sun’s Danni Menzies reveals shocking facial injuries after being hit by stolen moped

A source close to Danni told MailOnline that “she’s had a really horrible experience” and has been “afraid to leave the house” ever since.

Danni was leaving a newsagent in Battersea, London when the horror crash occurred, which left her with post-traumatic stress disorder.

A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies has revealed her shocking facial injuries after she was hit by a stolen moped traveling at 30mph.

The TV presenter, 35, was rushed to hospital earlier this month after two women attempting to steal an unattended moped lost control of the vehicle and struck Danni, leaving her unconscious on the sidewalk.

In photos taken at the scene of the horror accident, which is under investigation by the Met Police, Danni’s head is covered in blood, her nose is swollen and she is covered with gory cuts and bruises.

Danni was leaving a newsagent near her home in Battersea, London, when she was suddenly thrown off the sidewalk by the out-of-control moped, which had been abandoned by its owner delivering a package nearby.

After being taken to hospital by an ambulance with significant facial injuries, Danni has since been recovering at home – but the incident has left her with post-traumatic stress disorder and post-traumatic vertigo, which is vertigo a patient suffers after a head injury.

A source close to Danni told MailOnline: “She had a really horrible experience.

“No one expects to be knocked unconscious while shopping at their local newsagent and the accident leaves Danni in shock and afraid to leave the house.

“She takes time at home and her mother is by her side, but it was a scary ordeal.

“All she hopes now is that she will regain her confidence, take the time to recover and that her facial wounds will heal completely.”

A Danni spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘Earlier this month, Danni was hit by a stolen moped that got out of hand.

She was knocked unconscious and suffered serious facial injuries. She is recovering at home and resting until the concussion is gone.”

Last week, Danni told her Instagram followers that she had been involved in an accident and would take time off social media to recover.

She said next to a black-and-white photo of the moped: ‘So, Saturday I was hit (on the sidewalk!) by a stolen moped that lost control of the steering wheel.

“I didn’t see it coming and it doesn’t look pretty right now to be honest.

“I’m sure I’ll be fine in a few weeks, but in the meantime I might be a little quiet here.”

Passion: Danni, who rose to fame on Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun in 2016, has been in real estate from a young age after helping run her family business

Danni rose to fame in 2016 on Channel 4 show A Place in the Sun, where she helped hundreds of house hunters find their dream home abroad.

The TV presenter has been involved in her family business from a young age, which started as a caravan park and now boasts over 50 holiday homes for sale.

In July, the Formula 1 fanatic called on Top Gear to recruit a female presenter, saying there are too few women involved in motorsport.

She said, “Growing up, I loved cars and I would have liked to do some kind of driving.

“It just wasn’t even something you would think or talk about or do because girls just didn’t do it and that sucks.

“I never saw girls when I went to present to front all things car.

“If I had seen a woman on Top Gear 10 years ago, I probably would have made different choices.”