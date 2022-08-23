A pivotal moment for central banks

Central bankers will be in the firing line at their annual symposium in Jackson Hole this week — and they should be ready to engage with their critics. Last year, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell used his keynote speech to suggest that price pressures would be “transient.” Annual inflation in the US was just above 5 percent at the time. Last month it was 8.5 percent. Elsewhere, inflation in the eurozone reached 8.9 percent, and Citigroup now predicts that inflation in the UK will reach 18.6 percent in January – nine times the Bank of England’s 2 percent target.

Price pressures have proved anything but short-lived, and interest rates are rising sharply to bring them down. Central bankers must search their souls if they want to return economies to price stability and preserve their own vital independence.

Politicians are now blaming central bankers for inflation rates. Liz Truss, frontrunner to become UK Prime Minister, has made criticism of the Bank of England part of its platform. Australia has already launched a review of its central bank. This can help distract governments from their own shortcomings. But it further undermines the reputation of central banks, which were already damaged by the financial crisis.

The danger now is that monetary policy will continue to fall into the hands of the government. History provides ample evidence that politicians cannot be trusted in determining monetary policy. Rather than simply parrying criticism and hiding behind their previously largely successful track record since independence, it is in the interest of central bankers and the public that they begin to rebuild their reputation.

It would be unfair to blame monetary policymakers entirely for the cost of living. Much has been out of their control and shrouded in uncertainty. The unprecedented pandemic made it difficult to assess where exactly supply and demand capacity were in relation to each other. Supply chain disruptions and new Covid-19 waves further clouded estimates. Vladimir Putin’s unforeseen invasion of Ukraine led to historic increases in oil, gas and food prices. In retrospect, the mistakes look more obvious than they were at the time. Central banking is at best an art, not a science.

Nevertheless, both the technicalities and the legitimacy of independent monetary policy are now under scrutiny. Since credibility is such a vital tool in anchoring household and corporate inflation expectations, this year’s Jackson Hole meeting should encourage a re-evaluation of central bank models, approaches and philosophies.

Central banks also need to become more flexible. The past two years have shown that traditional economic models are of little help when geopolitical, public health and supply chain factors become so dominant. The wisdom of offering forward guidance has been further questioned. And relying on historical trends – such as the previous decade of low and stable inflation – should not blind policymakers to the idiosyncrasies of current and future trends. Indeed, the Fed and the ECB both modified their strategies during the pandemic, essentially making them more tolerant of higher inflation. Visible efforts to learn the lessons will restore confidence somewhat.

Former Fed Vice-Chairman Alan Blinder would described price stability like when ordinary people stop talking and worry about inflation. At the moment, that is a distant prospect. Europeans are struggling to pay their energy bills, US rents are rising and politicians are circling like sharks around monetary policymakers. Central bankers need to think about where mistakes were made and show they can get to grips with the consequences.