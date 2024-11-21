A pet owner left his pooch with a trusted dog walker… he then discovered a video online that has left viewers shocked

An Australian dog walker who filmed himself deliberately dropping a client’s pet, Doodle, on the ground has been criticized by dog ​​owners furious over the disgusting act.

Ryan, who runs a dog walking business called Luna Moon’s Pet Care on the Gold Coast, was walking the dog a few weeks ago.

He recorded a video, which has since been deleted, expressing his disdain for the dog breed, while holding the Doodle on his arm.

‘What’s with the doodles? Apart from screwing everything up,” he said.

The business owner then released the dog before it fell to the ground.

The clip quickly went viral and sparked outrage from Australians, including the dog’s owner, who accused Ryan of not doing his job properly.

‘What a disgusting way to treat my dog, pay for your services just to hit my dog ​​online. Great business model,” he wrote.

Ryan responded to the comments and asked the owner why he seemed bothered by what he thought was a seemingly harmless act.

The dog walker filmed himself deliberately dropping a client’s pet, Doodle, while taking the dog for a walk (pictured) before video of the incident was posted to TikTok.

‘Your dog? Can you explain the problem here? asked.

The dog’s owner accused Ryan of dropping Doodle twice “from five feet” high and urged him not to speak disparagingly about certain dogs just because he doesn’t like the way they are raised.

“Whether you agree with their breeding or not, you must realize that there are people who are affected because you speak negatively about their dog,” they wrote.

“Very disappointed.”

Ryan apologized for what happened in a separate video posted to TikTok.

Despite the apology, many pet owners were not impressed by the way he treated Doodle.

“We should not drop any animals, regardless of breed,” one wrote.

“His behavior towards a customer’s dog was absolutely vile,” wrote another.

“If that was my dog ​​you would be physically unable to continue this business you run,” a third added.

Others jumped to his defense and acknowledged his apology and that he had learned from his mistake.

“Y’all are acting like I dropped the dog off a balcony, he admitted he screwed up, now get on with your lives,” one wrote.

Ryan told Daily Mail Australia he regrets his actions and said he “made a big mistake.”

“I dropped the dog from a higher height than I should have while making a tacky video,” he said.

He explained that the video was not about the dog, but that the clip criticized Doodles’ unethical breeding practices.

He said the client informed him that he no longer wanted him to walk his dog and dismissed suggestions that there was any malice involved in the filming of the video.

“I made a video in response downplaying the height I dropped the dog from, which is not what I should have done. I took the video down,” Ryan said.

He said he also offered to pay for any injuries the dog may have suffered after another person informed him that his owner had taken Doodle to the vet.

Daily Mail understands the RSPCA received complaints about the incident and informed Ryan they were not concerned about his activities.

It is understood that an officer monitored Ryan’s work before he was asked to post another video on social media to explain that the RSPCA had spoken to him.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the RSPCA for further comment.

Pet enthusiasts have mixed feelings about Doodles, which are a cross breed between a poodle and other dogs such as the golden retriever, Labrador and cocker spaniel.

The dog’s popularity has led to the controversial rise in unethical pet breeding.

The measure has been constantly criticized because it puts the health and temperament of dogs at risk by interfering with their genetics and also affects their physical characteristics.