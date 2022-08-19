A Perth groom-to-be pops the question after buying ad in newspaper

<!–

A groom-to-be enlisted the help of a local newspaper to make a grand proposal to the love of his life.

Mateus Murphy, 26, of Perth, bought an ad in the South Western Times newspaper on Thursday so he could ask his girlfriend Georgie Delfino, 22.

The ad read: ‘Georgie D, you deserve the very best. Someone who supports you without limits, makes you grow without limits and loves you infinitely – will you marry me?’

Mr Murphy placed the ad in his local newspaper to propose to his girlfriend

On Thursday, in preparation for the special moment, Mr. Murphy placed the paper between a heart made of rose petals at a Bunbury hotel.

He had placed a card next to it on which his wife-to-be said to ‘check page 2’.

“She always tells me I’m not very romantic, so I thought I’d better prove her wrong,” he said. Perth now.

Ms Delfino, who knew what was going to happen before she even read the paper, said she was surprised by her friend’s open display of affection.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all, I always jokingly tell him you’re not romantic and then he went and did this so I didn’t see it coming, that’s for sure,” she said.

Mateus was finally able to get down on one knee and ask the question after Georgie got it before opening the newspaper ad

Georgie immediately wanted to show off her new rock on social media

The 22-year-old took to Facebook to share the special moment: “I’ve never been so sure of anything in all my life!”

“I can’t wait to become your wife and embark on the most beautiful journey with you.”

Mr Murphy’s grand proposal is very different from an advertisement that ran in a Queensland newspaper last week.

A scorned lover had written a cheeky message to her ex-boyfriend, branding him a “dirty cheater” in a full-page advertisement in the independent newspaper Mackay and Queensland Life.

In it, ‘Jenny’ wrote: ‘Dear Steve, I hope you are happy with her. Now the whole town will know what a filthy impostor you are.

‘From Jenny. PS I bought this ad with your credit card.’

The newspaper said it had been ‘flooded’ with dozens of reports about the ad, which had been removed from page 4 – the newspaper’s premier real estate.

“We do NOT know who Steve is, but apparently he has been very bad,” the news channel said. “We won’t reveal any details about Jenny.”

The newspaper said it had not charged the credit card involved.

The ad created an internet sensation. “Jenny sounds like someone I want to be friends with,” said one reader.

But many smoke a rat. “There’s a PR stunt written on everything,” said one.