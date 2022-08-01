A Pelosi Trip to Taiwan Would Test China’s Appetite for Confrontation

Shortly after Beijing’s last major showdown with Washington over Taiwan, Xi Jinping, when a rising official in a Chinese province opposite the disputed island, joined a reserve artillery division, and later had himself photographed in military greenhat turned back as he peered through the sight of an anti-aircraft gun.

Mr Xi looked hard at the self-ruled island and learned long before he became China’s supreme leader, is essential for political survival in the ruling Communist Party.

That lesson hangs over his head as he weighs how to react if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi travels to Taiwan on a tour of Asian countries that began Monday in Singapore. She would be the most senior US official to visit the island since 1997, when a previous speaker, Newt Gingrich, visited the island.