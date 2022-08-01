A Pelosi Trip to Taiwan Would Test China’s Appetite for Confrontation
Shortly after Beijing’s last major showdown with Washington over Taiwan, Xi Jinping, when a rising official in a Chinese province opposite the disputed island, joined a reserve artillery division, and later had himself photographed in military greenhat turned back as he peered through the sight of an anti-aircraft gun.
Mr Xi looked hard at the self-ruled island and learned long before he became China’s supreme leader, is essential for political survival in the ruling Communist Party.
That lesson hangs over his head as he weighs how to react if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi travels to Taiwan on a tour of Asian countries that began Monday in Singapore. She would be the most senior US official to visit the island since 1997, when a previous speaker, Newt Gingrich, visited the island.
Mr Xi has established himself as the standard-bearer of a sacred cause – uniting Taiwan with China – and Beijing views visits to the island by US officials as an insult to that claim. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned Ms. Pelosi of “serious consequences” if she goes to Taiwan, as expected, and the Chinese military has issued vague warnings about its willingness to defend national sovereignty.
But Mr Xi is also facing a fragile economic and political moment, and a crisis over Taiwan could harm him even if he gains nationalist support.
He is focused on a Communist Party congress later this year, when he is most likely to gain support for a third term as party general secretary, contrary to the two-term precedent set by his predecessor. He wants to orchestrate overwhelming acclaim from officials to secure that new five-year term and ensure he dominates leadership line-up decisions.
However, his track record has raised whispered doubts as China’s growth faltered under Covid’s outbreaks and shutdowns, and as Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine has raised questions about Mr Xi’s close proximity to President Vladimir V. Putin. Now Ms Pelosi’s potential meeting with Taiwanese leaders could: further challenge Mr. Xi.
If Ms Pelosi perseveres – she has not confirmed whether she will visit Taiwan – Mr Xi is likely to use military force to convey Beijing’s wrath as he tries to avoid a volatile deadlock that would shock markets and hurt China’s economy. down, experts said.
“There’s definitely going to be a very strong reaction, but it won’t get out of hand,” said Chen Dingding, a professor of international relations at Jinan University in southern China.
Read more about Asia-US relations
Mr Xi appeared to express his concern last week when he appealed to President Biden not to play with fire and risk self-immolation over Taiwan. It was ominous language, but the same wording Mr Xi used in a conversation with the US president in November. Neither Mr Xi nor Mr Biden mentioned Ms Pelosi in their public records of their conversation.
“This is really mid-level warning rhetoric, not high-level warning rhetoric signaling a hunger for war risks,” said David Gitter, the president of the United Nations. Center for Advanced China Research, a not-for-profit research institute. “It doesn’t suggest that they’re about to do something really crazy — like directly threaten the speaker’s safety.”
The Chinese government may have given a taste of how it would react if it showed up as the military announced live fire exercises in waters 80 miles from neighboring coast of Taiwan. On Monday, the 95th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army, Chinese military media released more statements about defending sovereignty, as well as video of China’s Dongfeng-17 ballistic missile. Chinese television also gave a unflattering video profile of Mrs. Pelosi.
“We again sternly warn the US that China is ready and that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will never stand idly by,” Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, told reporters in Beijing on Monday about the possible visit. “China will resolutely and vigorously take countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
But for now, at least, the main Communist Party newspapers have not published any editorials about Ms. Pelosi’s possible visit that would indicate a major escalation; nor has the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs done anything like the authoritative statement that tightened the stalemate over Taiwan in 1995.
While Mr Xi doesn’t seem to want to create a crisis, Bonnie S. Glaser, the director of the Asia program at the United States’ German Marshall Fund, said “if PLA planes approach Taiwan in ways different from the past, and if they enter Taiwan’s territorial airspace, an incident can happen whether Xi wants one or not.”
In the rolling Taiwan crisis of 1995-96China held military exercises off the coast of Taiwan and the United States sent naval ships to deter China. Beijing was outraged after the Clinton administration allowed Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui to visit the United States, and Chinese leaders carried out threatening missile tests in what appeared to be an attempt to hurt Mr Lee during the presidential election. from 1996 in Taiwan. Instead, he won.
At the time, Mr. Xi, an official in Fujian Province, opposite Taiwan, and often courted investors from the island. He became the political top officer of a reserve anti-aircraft division of the People’s Liberation Army there in 1996, after becoming deputy party secretary of the province.
“We clearly need to understand the serious direction of the struggle in the Taiwan Strait,” Xi said. told division officers in 2001, according to a report by the China News Service at the time. “Only by truly preparing to fight is peace possible.”
Even if Ms Pelosi cancels her visit or it goes without a crisis, many experts believe that rising tensions over the island’s future make conflicts more likely in the coming years.
Xi has set out ultimate unification with Taiwan as one of his guiding goals for China’s “national rejuvenation” as a modern, unified superpower. He has said he wants to peacefully absorb Taiwan at an unspecified time in the future, but does not rule out violence. China’s military modernization is approaching a point where an invasion of the island is conceivable, though still daunting and risky.
“The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will not be an effortless task accomplished only through fanfare of gongs and drums,” he told officials in a Beijing meeting last week. theme-setting speech for the party congress.
Mr Biden told reporters last month that “the military thinks it is not a good idea at the moment” for Ms. Pelosi to go to Taiwan, and that government officials have tried to persuade her not to visit her. After the call from Mr. Biden with Mr. Xi last week, US account of the exchange “suggested that Biden made it clear that he is not looking for a fight with China over Taiwan at this time,” said Ryan Hass, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a former director for China on the National Security Council.
However, mr. Hass says in a new newspaperBeijing and Washington have become increasingly suspicious of the other’s intentions towards Taiwan, and “communication channels for managing tensions have collapsed.”
Washington officials, and many people in Taiwan, say China’s attempts to exclude the island from international forums have increased Taiwanese frustration with Beijing. They also say that increasing Chinese military activity around the island has only increased residents’ doubts about Mr Xi.
Policymakers in Beijing blame the United States. They say Washington is increasingly paying lip service to its “one China” policy, expanding military and political ties with Taipei far beyond what was agreed upon when Beijing and Washington established diplomatic relations in 1979.
“The Biden administration has continued the Trump administration’s strategy of ‘using Taiwan to contain China,'” said Cao Qun, a researcher at the state-run China Institute of International Studies. wrote in a recent review. “The likelihood of a clash between China and the United States in the Taiwan Strait is increasing.”
Xi’s options for retaliation include holding threatening military exercises, perhaps in seas and skies closer to Taiwan. He could also send more planes and ships near Taiwan, including crossing the median line in the Taiwan Strait, an informal border that Chinese troops rarely cross.
After other US politicians and foreign delegations visited Taiwan, Beijing has escalated flights into Taiwan’s “air defense identification zone,” an area well beyond the island’s sovereign airspace, said Gerald Brown, a military analyst in Washington who collects data and analyzes those flights. In November, China sent 27 military aircraft in the zone shortly after US lawmakers visited Taipei.
In extreme cases, China could also fire missiles near Taiwan, as in 1996. At the time, however, the Chinese military was too weak to seriously threaten US forces in the region. If Mr. Xi did the same now, the global shockwaves could be much bigger.
“I don’t think there have been any signs so far that China will launch major military operations,” he said Kuo Yu-jen, a political science professor at National Sun Yat-sen University in southern Taiwan. “If China overreacts and takes countermeasures from the US or Japan, for Xi Jinping, the losses would be greater than the gains.”
Amy Chang Chien contributed to the report.