A Painful Deadline Nears as Colorado River Reservoirs Run Critically Low

States in the Colorado River Basin are trying their best to propose steep cuts in the water they will use from the river next year, in response to a call from the federal government for immediate, drastic efforts to prevent the major The river’s storage reservoirs reach critically low levels.

The request comes with the Southwest still in the throes of a severe two-decade drought that shows no signs of cessation. And it comes on top of previous, less desperate efforts to hold more water in the two reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, including a first-ever deficit declaration last year that cut off water to farmers in Arizona.

The call to save another 4 million acre-feet of water, an amount equivalent to about a third of the Colorado’s current annual flow, is only for 2023. But the long-term outlook for the Colorado is bleak as climate changes change. continues to affect river flow and reduces the likelihood of a series of wet years that could end the drought.