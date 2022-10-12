A pack of at least six gray wolves in Washington were POISONED in ‘cowardly act’

A pack of six endangered gray wolves preying on cattle in Washington has been fatally poisoned in an incident officials are investigating.

Four wolves were found dead in Stevens County — about 65 miles northwest of Spokane — by deputies in late February while on a snowmobile patrol.

Researchers at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) found two more within a month.

The horrific discoveries led a coalition of environmental groups to offer a reward totaling $51,000 for information leading to the catching of the poachers and securing a conviction.

All six wolves had died from ingesting venom, officials said, though they declined to specify the substance used.

Zoe Hanley of the Defenders of Wildlife group called the “cowardly act” a “tragic, unnecessary loss to our state’s endangered wolf population.”

“Anyone lucky enough to see a wolf in the wild knows their beauty, intellect and close family bond.”

The wolves were known to cause trouble by feasting on livestock and livestock on public and private land within range of the Wedge pack.

Initially, the officers thought the first wolf they found had died of natural causes, but later in the day they found three more dead wolves, which showed no wounds or bullet holes.

The wolves appeared to have been there for weeks based on the condition of the bodies, but officers were unable to see any fresh snowmobiles or human tracks, according to the incident report.

The WDFW told officers they had spent the past seven months investigating the poaching of the area’s endangered populations of gray wolves.

“This unfortunate incident that killed six wolves is under investigation and is being taken very seriously due to the nature of the crime and the extent of the animals poached,” said Becky Elder, communications adviser to the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police.

It wasn’t the state’s first wolf poaching incident, she said, but the scale of the slaughter had knocked officials back.

“This incident is quite large compared to previous poaching involving six wolves killed in a relatively short period of time.”

“With increased patrols and enforcement presence, we hope this type of illegal activity is not repeated by those responsible for the initial poaching or attempts by potential copycats,” Ms Elder said.

Gray wolves are listed as endangered under state law throughout Washington. In the western two-thirds of the state, they are also listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Historically, the gray wolf population stretched from the West Cost as far east as Ohio (brown and red states) until the arrival of European settlers. Over the past two centuries, however, the population has dropped significantly to about 1,000 below the Canadian border by the mid-20th century. Today there are an estimated 14,780 to 17,780 wolves in the US, mainly seen in nine states (red states) in the US

Under state law, illegally killing a wolf or other endangered species of fish or animal is a gross infraction, which can carry a person up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

The minimum estimated wolf population in the region at the end of 2021 was estimated to be just 206, meaning the poisonings killed nearly three percent.

In July 2020, officials killed and removed an adult, non-breeding female member of the offending Wedge pack who had repeatedly killed and eaten livestock.

Four more wolves followed a month later, proving that officials will take action to protect livestock without citizens taking matters into their own hands.

Last year, eight wolves were found poisoned over the course of several months in nearby Oregon to the south.

Police begged local residents to provide information after their investigation hit a dead end. The perpetrators of the crime are still unknown.

Wolves first received federal protection with the passage of the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

The Trump administration decided in 2020 to lift that protection, leading to fighters killing more than 200 in less than three days — especially in Wisconsin.

The removal exposed the wild canines to hunting that critics said would undermine their recovery from widespread extermination in the early 1900s.

A judge restored federal protections to the beasts across most of the US after a court ruling overturned the Trump administration’s decision in its waning days.

Attorneys for the Biden administration had defended the Trump rule that removed protections, arguing that wolves were resilient enough to bounce back even if their numbers plummeted due to intense hunting.

At stake is the future of a species whose recovery from near-extinction has been heralded as a historic conservation success.

That recovery has met with a bitter backlash from hunters and farmers angry over attacks by wolves on herds and large game livestock.

Despite hunters’ aversion to federal protection, Wisconsin lost 30 percent of its gray wolf population in a year after the Trump administration scrapped it.

About 220 wolves were killed by licensed hunters and about 100 additional wolves died in various ways, including “cryptic poaching.”

It is estimated that as of 2021 there are only about 700 to 750 wolves left in the state, which is less than the 1,034 in 2020.

Researchers estimate that the wolf population could recover in one or two years if not hunted. However, before federal protection is restored, Wisconsin law requires a wolf hunt between November and February.

The largest population of gray wolves is found in Alaska, with anywhere from 7,000 to 11,000 living there, although the statistics have not been updated since 2017.

The western Great Lake region — including Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota — has about 4,500, as of 2020, while the northern Rockies — which remain under state protection — have about 3,000.

In 2020, about 6,000 wolves lived in the western Great Lakes and northern Rocky Mountains, with smaller populations in Oregon, Washington and California.