A ‘once in a generation’ winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel

A major winter storm and cold spell will hit nearly every state, bringing what the National Weather Service calls a “once in a generation type event” that will lame travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.

The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible snowstorms to the Midwest, the weather service warns “life threatening” chills for millions.

Over 90 million people have winter weather alerts and over 87 million people have wind chill alerts. The warnings span 37 states, as far as the Texas-Mexico border.

The cold will linger over Christmas weekend, making this the coldest Christmas in about 40 years for parts of the Plains and Midwest.

Storm Timeline:

Wednesday: The storm will strengthen over the Northern Plains during the day as heavy snow falls over much of the Rockies, into the Northern Plains and into the Midwest. Slippery roads will lead to travel headaches and airport delays in places like Minneapolis, Omaha and Rapid City.

This system will bring 5 to 9 inches of light fluffy snow across the region, with “the highest amounts just north and west of the Twin Cities,” the Twin Cities weather service office said. Although snow will fall steadily in the region, strong winds will not begin until Thursday.

Denver goes from a high of 47 on Wednesday to a low of minus 14 on Thursday morning. That would be the coldest day in the city in 32 years, according to the weather service.

Thursday: Thursday will be the most difficult travel day. The storm will hit the Midwest extremely hard with heavy snowfall and high winds. Western Minnesota will experience not only blizzards, but potentially deadly chills on Thursday and Friday.

“Whiteout conditions are expected at that time, with travel becoming very difficult or impossible,” the weather service said. “This event can be life-threatening if you’re stranded with chills in the range of 30 below to 45 below zero.”

Chicago can also experience blizzards with wind gusts of up to 50 mph, with 2 to 4 inches of snow forecast.

“In general, concerns continue to mount about the rapid development of hazardous conditions Thursday afternoon with potentially significant impacts on the evening rush hour travel period,” the Chicago weather agency warned.

In addition, strong winds could knock out power lines in the Midwest, especially in areas where heavy snow fell last week and tree branches are already weighing heavily. As a result, millions of people will find a way to stay warm as the temperature drops well below freezing.

Snow could fall as far south as Jackson, Mississippi, Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee and even Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday. Little to no accumulation is expected for most southern cities, but Nashville could get about an inch of snow.

In anticipation of what will be a week of travel nightmares, United, American, Delta, Southwest and Jet Blue have issued travel exemptions for dozens of airports across the country, from the south to the northeast, as not only are roads covered in snow, but poor visibility can make air travel dangerous.

Friday: The storm is expected to become a “bomb cyclone” Thursday night into Friday. A bomb cyclone is when a storm rapidly intensifies — dropping 24 millibars (a term used to measure atmospheric pressure) in 24 hours.

The storm is expected to reach the pressure equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane when it reaches the Great Lakes, with the weather service describing the strength of the low as a “once-in-a-generation” event.

“This is one case where snow totals may not tell the whole story. Even small amounts of snow, coupled with very strong gusts of wind and falling temperatures, can cause poor visibility and slippery patches on the roads. The sudden arrival of these conditions can increase the danger ‘ said the weather service explained.

The storm will be over the Great Lakes Friday and continues to bring heavy snowfall across much of the Midwest. Parts of Michigan could receive more than a foot of snow on Friday, making travel impossible at times.

Heavy rain will also cover much of the I-95 corridor, adding to the travel problems and lengthy delays at the airport.

Even in places where the snow has held up, strong winds at 30 to 40 mph will continue to blow across much of the Midwest and into the Northeast.

From Friday night through Saturday morning, New England will get a quick shot of snow and wind.

Life-threatening cold

Places that will escape the snow will not escape the cold. Areas from eastern Montana to the Dakotas will experience the coldest air starting Thursday morning. Temperatures will be 40 degrees lower than normal for these places. The combination of cold temperatures and windy conditions sends chills down to 50 degrees below zero.

Rapid City feels like 45 degrees below zero on Thursday morning. Friday morning the wind chill in Chicago will reach its lowest point at 30 degrees below zero.

“The dangerously cold chills can cause frostbite to exposed skin in just 5 minutes,” the Bismarck weather bureau warned.

Even the south will be dangerously cold. The wind chill of Nashville and Atlanta will drop to minus 11 Saturday morning and Birmingham will feel like minus 5.

Jackson and Birmingham will both spend more than 80 hours below freezing between Friday and Monday. Houston could be below freezing for 46 hours between Thursday and Saturday.

Cold temperatures will continue over the Christmas weekend before finally moderating next week.

