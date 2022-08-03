A nutrition solution can help heat-stressed cows as US warms

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Rising temperatures pose significant challenges for the dairy industry – a Holsteiner’s milk production can drop by 30 to 70% in hot weather – but a new Cornell-led study has found a diet-based solution to restore milk production during heat stress, while also reducing identify the cause of the decline.

The study, published Aug. 2 in the Journal of Dairy Science, has confirmed for the first time that dairy cows under heat stress develop gut permeability or leaky gut, which contributes to a reduction in milk production. Researchers also found that milk production can be partially restored by feeding the cows organic acids and pure plant ingredients.

“This has immediate application,” said Joseph McFadden, an associate professor of dairy biology in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and senior author of the paper. “And we hope it serves as a catalyst for the field, igniting further research into nutritional approaches.”

The paper’s lead author is Ananda Fontoura, a doctoral student in McFadden’s lab.

The research will help maintain the efficiency and sustainability of the dairy industry as both demand and temperature rise. Climate change is already causing reduced production and endangered health in Holsteins, by far the dominant breed in American dairy farming. McFadden said the New York state dairy isn’t safe because of the relatively cool climate — heat stress in Holsteins starts to set in at 75 degrees Fahrenheit.

“In New York State, we are expected to have an increase in heat stress over the next decade, but precipitation should continue,” McFadden said. “With major droughts and demand for water in other parts of the country, there may be more emphasis on preserving the strength of the Northeast dairy industry, but we will still have more heat stress and we need to be proactive and ready.” . .”

Heat stress causes the cows to eat less and the decrease in food intake is responsible for 30 to 50% of the decrease in milk production, that was known. The researchers provided evidence that the residual decline develops with an increase in gut permeability, which activates the immune system.

“The general working hypothesis was that an activated immune system secretes energy from milk production to support immune function,” McFadden said. “When the gut becomes permeable, bacteria can enter the cow that activate the immune system and cause inflammation. But there had never been a study directly confirming that dairy cows under heat stress developed leaky gut. Previous data only inferred this possibility.”

Researchers found that cows exposed to heat stress developed leaky gut after just three days. A control group in a thermally neutral environment, with the same reduced food intake, experienced a delay in the development of improved gut permeability.

The study also found that consuming organic acids and pure plant ingredients reduced the cow’s gut permeability and increased food intake and milk production, restoring about three kilograms of milk per day. The cows also showed increased nitrogen efficiency, which may mean less nitrogen is excreted into the environment.

Currently, sprinklers and fans are used to reduce heat stress in cows, but these strategies burn fossil fuels and restore only about 60% of milk production. The economic losses from heat-stressed dairy cows are estimated at more than $1.5 billion a year, more than any other pet production system — largely because of Holstein’s intolerance to heat.

McFadden’s team is working with surgeons at the College of Veterinary Medicine, who were able to isolate samples of the cow’s gut, and colleagues in the College of Engineering and at Johns Hopkins University to analyze the microbiome and metabolite profile of the gastrointestinal tract of the cows. cow to analyze. These studies will help determine why gut permeability occurs with heat stress and provide more insight into how cows can be kept healthy.

“The field is really lacking in nutritional approaches to improve gut health. It’s an underdeveloped area,” McFadden said. “It’s very hard to study because you need the facilities to do the heat stress studies and the surgeons to get those precious samples. Cornell is really unique because we have a lot of resources at our disposal to answer these questions.”

Further research could reveal the efficacy of various additives, or even recommend changes to the staple diet of cows in the US, by optimizing the Cornell Net Carbohydrate and Protein System, a widely used model to determine what dairy and beef cattle should eat.

“That model helps nutritionists formulate diets for cows,” McFadden said. “If we can improve that model and understand a cow’s nutrient needs during heat stress, we can make sure she gets what she needs to maintain optimal health and performance.”

French farms use huge fans to keep dairy cows cool

More information:

ABP Fontoura et al., Heat stress develops with increased gut permeability of the total duct, and dietary organic acid and pure botanical supplementation partially restore lactation performance in Holstein dairy cows, Journal of Dairy Science (2022). ABP Fontoura et al., Heat stress develops with increased gut permeability of the total duct, and dietary organic acid and pure botanical supplementation partially restore lactation performance in Holstein dairy cows,(2022). DOI: 10.3168/jds.2022-21820

Provided by Cornell University





