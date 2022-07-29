A novel permeable reactive barrier for in-situ groundwater remediation

Credit: Kaixuan Zheng et al



A permeable reactive barrier, or “PRB,” is a wall built underground to clean up contaminated groundwater. The wall is “permeable”, meaning that contaminated groundwater can flow through the PRB to be treated. The reactive materials that make up the wall trap harmful contaminants or make them less harmful. The purified groundwater flows away on the other side of the wall. PRB has emerged as a promising and sustainable technology for in-situ groundwater remediation, which has the advantages of low maintenance costs, long life and in-situ treatment of a variety of groundwater contaminants (e.g. heavy metals, inorganic and organic contaminants ).

An appropriate PRB configuration is critical to the PRB engineering design, which should be chosen taking into account site-specific hydrogeological conditions and characteristics of the contaminating plume. The most common PRB configuration is the continuous permeable reactive barrier (C-PRB). This configuration has a simple structure, easy installation, less disturbance of the natural groundwater flow field and low sensitivity to the complexity of the groundwater flow field. However, for locations with deep groundwater depths and large plumes, the application of C-PRB is limited due to the high construction and material costs.

To overcome the shortcomings of the C-PRB, Prof. Hongtao Wang of Tsinghua University, Dr. Tan Chen from Minzu University of China and their team members proposed an innovative and sustainable PRB configuration, namely the passive convergence-permeable reactive barrier (PC-PRB). The PC-PRB is designed to allow the plume to converge to the PRB due to the passive hydraulic decompression-convergent flow effect. The associated passive groundwater convergence system (PC) is deployed upstream of the PRB system, which consists of passive wells, water pipes and a buffer layer. This study titled “Passive convergence-permeable reactive barrier (PC-PRB): An effective configuration to improve hydraulic performance” was published online in Frontiers of Environmental Science and Engineering.

In this study, the research team developed a two-dimensional (2D) finite-difference hydrodynamic code, titled PRB-Flow, to investigate the hydraulic performance parameters (i.e., the pick-up width (W) and residence time (t) from PC-PRB. The research team found the horizontal 2D recording width (W h ) and vertical 2D shooting depth (W v ) of the PC-PRB increases remarkably as compared to that of the continuous reactive barrier (C-PRB). The above-mentioned relative growth values ​​are greater than 50% and 25% in this case. Therefore, the geometric dimensions of the PRB and the material costs required for the same plume treatment are reduced. The sensitivity analysis shows that the dominant factors influencing the hydraulic performance of the PC-PRB are the length of the water pipe (l p ), PRB length (l PRB ), passive pit height (huh with whom ), and PRB height (huh PRB ). The discrepancy between the W h of PC-PRB and that of the C-PRB (ie ΔW h ) has a low correlation with PRB parameters and mainly depends on l p , which could dramatically simplify the PC-PRB design process. Overall, the proposed PC-PRB exhibits an effective PRB configuration to improve hydraulic performance.

