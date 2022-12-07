A note from Singapore: Indonesia’s new penal code may jeopardise its international standing

However, countries, including the United States, have warned of the potential effect these threats to civil liberties and freedom of expression could have on foreign investment.
The Australian government hasn’t responded as strongly, but when asked if it was concerned about the new laws, including the impact they could have on foreigners living in or traveling to Indonesia, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said ( DFAT) that it was “seeking further clarification on the revisions of the Indonesian Parliament to the penal code”.
“We understand that these revisions will not come into effect for another three years, and we await further information on how the revisions will be interpreted as the implementing rules are drafted and finalized,” DFAT said in a statement to this masthead, adding that it “will continue to monitor the situation closely.”
The new code, which could be challenged before the Constitutional Court, was not universally mocked by the local media, which themselves could receive extra attention on the basis of an article about the spread of so-called fake news, which carries a sentence of up to six years . jail if it causes a riot.
Media Indonesia, a national newspaper, said in its editorial “legislators have tried to accommodate all the wishes of the citizens”. That statement is in line with the explanation given by Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly when the code was given the green light in parliament.
“It is not easy for a multicultural and multi-ethnic country to create a criminal code that can represent all interests,” Laoly said. Nearly a quarter of a century after the end of Suharto’s New Order, however, others see it as a major setback to progress.
The ratification of the new penal code “will certainly not help our effort to become a major player in world politics and the economy,” said the Jakarta Post.
“There is no doubt that Indonesia is now entering the darkest episode of Reformasi, in which illiberalism and religious conservatism serve the interests of the elite, undermine democracy and empower its enemies.”
This is my last What in the World post for 2022 so I want to thank you for reading this year and I wish you a happy holiday season. I look forward to writing to you again in the new year from somewhere in my corner of the world.