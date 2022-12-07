A note from Singapore: Indonesia’s new penal code may jeopardise its international standing

However, countries, including the United States, have warned of the potential effect these threats to civil liberties and freedom of expression could have on foreign investment.

The Australian government hasn’t responded as strongly, but when asked if it was concerned about the new laws, including the impact they could have on foreigners living in or traveling to Indonesia, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said ( DFAT) that it was “seeking further clarification on the revisions of the Indonesian Parliament to the penal code”.

“We understand that these revisions will not come into effect for another three years, and we await further information on how the revisions will be interpreted as the implementing rules are drafted and finalized,” DFAT said in a statement to this masthead, adding that it “will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The new code, which could be challenged before the Constitutional Court, was not universally mocked by the local media, which themselves could receive extra attention on the basis of an article about the spread of so-called fake news, which carries a sentence of up to six years . jail if it causes a riot.

Media Indonesia, a national newspaper, said in its editorial “legislators have tried to accommodate all the wishes of the citizens”. That statement is in line with the explanation given by Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly when the code was given the green light in parliament.