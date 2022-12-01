A note from London: The story of the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine

What in the World, a free weekly newsletter from our foreign correspondents, is sent out every Thursday. Below is an excerpt. Sign up to receive the entire newsletter delivered to your inbox .

I’m having a cup of coffee after just filing an uplifting story at a new exhibit documenting the race to find a vaccine for COVID-19.

It’s kind of funny to be in London’s Science Museum and think back. One of my last personal jobs in early 2020 was at the Science Museum, reporting on the revamp. I had always loved it and felt it was often undervalued compared to its more glamorous neighbours, the V&A design museum and the Natural History Museum.

However, just days later, a certain pandemic swept the world and the story I was so eager to share with you came to a climax.