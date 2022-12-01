Home A note from London: The story of the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine
Categories: World

A note from London: The story of the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine

.

I’m having a cup of coffee after just filing an uplifting story at a new exhibit documenting the race to find a vaccine for COVID-19.

It’s kind of funny to be in London’s Science Museum and think back. One of my last personal jobs in early 2020 was at the Science Museum, reporting on the revamp. I had always loved it and felt it was often undervalued compared to its more glamorous neighbours, the V&A design museum and the Natural History Museum.

However, just days later, a certain pandemic swept the world and the story I was so eager to share with you came to a climax.

Prince William will receive his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine at London’s Science Museum in May 2021.Credit:AP

About a year later, I was back and stood in line outside the museum for hours to get my first COVID-19 vaccine, along with thousands of other people. I remember being excited. After all, I followed in the footsteps of Prince William, then Duke of Cambridge, now Prince of Wales, who also received his first dose here.

Fast-forward to the end of 2022 and here I am again, this time marveling at a new exhibit showing the race to produce a vaccine. Ultimately, three life-saving vaccines were created and rolled out in less than 12 months after the World Health Organization formally declared a pandemic.

It was great to walk through the exhibition and come across the name of one of this masthead’s photojournalists, Chris Hopkins, who had taken a photo at the CSL lab in Broadmeadows (Melbourne), where Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines were being manufactured.

This photo from The Age of scientists working at CSL’s Broadmeadows factory is featured in a new exhibition at the British Science Museum in London about the race to unlock a COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit:Chris Hopkins

Effective vaccines have given us our lives back and enabled us to travel again. I recently took a few days off and visited New York City for the first time since 2014, when Australia sat on the UN Security Council.

Merry

1 day ago

