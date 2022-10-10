Sweden’s Riksbank is sometimes accused, half in jest, of awarding the Nobel Memorial Prize for Economic Research decades after the research in question actually made a difference. You could be forgiven if you wished the accusation were true today. The work honoring the 2022 award — revolving around financial institutions, the damage they cause, and how to prevent them — remains depressingly current.

The laureates — former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and economics professors Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig — demonstrated the fundamental role banks play in the economy and especially the role they play when things go wrong. An important part of economic education since it was developed in the 1980s, the Diamond-Dybvig model clarifies how banks mediate between savers who want immediate access to their savings and companies that need financing for long-term investments. The model outlines how and why banks are therefore vulnerable to deposit runs and is the central argument for government deposit insurance.

Around the same time, Bernanke analyzed the devastating effect bank runs can have on economic functioning by blocking credit flows and destroying knowledge about creditworthiness. His research into the downturn of the 1930s showed how bank failures contributed to turning a typical recession into the Great Depression—until then largely explained as the result of poor monetary policy.

The real importance of this work is evident in the impact it has had on the way economic policymakers have done their work. “[Bernanke] himself used many of these ideas in his approach to the global financial crisis of 2008-2010, says Ricardo Reis, a professor of economics at the London School of Economics and an expert in the field. But Reis cautions against adopting the price in comment on Bernanke’s performance at the helm of the Fed.

As Reis points out, the lesson that a lender of last resort and fiscal backstops are needed to avoid runs has been internalized across the board. In the financial crisis “you” [saw] clear how central banks around the world. . . immediately intervened to reassure depositors. . . This was the main difference that prevented the Great Recession [of 2009-10] to become another Great Depression.”

Similarly, governments seeking to maintain the health of the banking sector during the pandemic have issued crisis loan guarantees to companies hit by lockdowns.

Today’s price should then serve as a reminder that despite the blow to its reputation caused by its inability to predict financial crises, the mainstream economy has much useful to say about how to handle them. The Bank of England’s rapid intervention in the gold market last month, which faced dynamics similar in some ways to bank runs, is just the most recent example.

It also illustrates that banks are only one side of the story. Partly due to the influence of Bernanke, Diamond and Dybvig, the risk of runs is greater in the non-bank or ‘shadow’ financial sector than in the banking sector. And banks that know governments won’t let them fail are tempted to take risks if they’re not restrained by regulators.

These are topics of more recent research, which some economists believe might as well have deserved a Nobel Prize. In that sense, the joke that the price commission is running behind the facts remains valid in any case.

