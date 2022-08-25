A no-holds-barred memoir describes WWII’s shaming reality

MEMOIR

ARGUMENT FROM KINGS

by Vernon Scannell (Psychology News £11.99, 245pp)

For some men of the post-war “bulge” generation (that was my generation, and they were always men), there was in our hearts a buried, barely recognized regret that we never had the chance to test ourselves, as perhaps our fathers did. had, in what was the last “good” war, World War II.

These magnificent memoirs are the perfect antidote to such romantic fantasies, the opposite of the war memoirs of captains, kings, politicians and princes.

Here is the brutally authentic world of men under arms, the poor bloody infantry in all their funny, foul-mouthed and fearful honesty, their kindness and camaraderie.

Attack! Men of the 51st Highland Division in 1942. Vernon Scannell is widely regarded as one of the greatest poets of the Second World War. In his new book, the British author tells the brutally authentic story of men at war

Vernon Scannell is widely regarded as one of the greatest poets of World War II. This, his memoir, was first published in 1987 and was launched at the Imperial War Museum amid considerable controversy over its unwavering account of the realities of soldier’s life.

A small publisher, long out of print, has taken the imaginative step of re-publishing Argument Of Kings to mark Scannell’s 100th birthday, and deserves all the credit.

Using his birth name John Bain for the central character of the memoir, Scannell enlisted in 1940 as a teenager and was transferred to the Gordon Highlanders, part of the 51st Highland Division.

This is the story of his time in and out of conflict, told in muscular, unvarnished yet always compellingly vibrant prose. In a powerful preface, he hopes that “it can shed a little light on the nature of human courage, and the lack thereof, and the terrible customs inflicted upon the young…” He succeeds beyond all imagination.

In one of the most haunting passages, he describes “the feeling of being dehumanized, reduced to nothing more than an extension of your equipment and weapons…literal darkness, of being exhausted, scared, sick, sometimes so tired that you are on your feet. slept like a horse.’

And in the end, it’s only the soldiers’ care for each other that gives any meaning to the chaos: “Sleep well,” his mate says, puffing on one of the disgusting Army issue “V” cigarettes, as Bain tries out for a few moments. to rest, crouched under the edge of their trench bombarded by German mortars.

Scannell, (pictured) who uses his birth name John Bain for the central character of the memoir, enlisted as a teenager in 1940

Bain was also an accomplished boxer and a good soldier, an avid drunk and a lover of women, a serial hider though very brave, and clearly not a man born to take orders.

The book begins in 1942 in the North African desert, where Bain’s unit is engaged in a victorious nighttime skirmish.

After the horrors of the fighting, as the sun rises, Bain on the hill sees British soldiers looting the pockets of the dead, both British and German. The soldiers “moved among the dead bodies, bent over them, sometimes twisting them with an indifferent boot, before removing watches, rings, and whatever valuables they could find.”

Horrified by what he sees – and remember that he is only 20 years old – Bain turns away in horror and begins to walk back to Tripoli, where he is arrested by the military police.

He is court-martialed and bound for three years in the brutal military prison in Alexandria, Egypt.

The regime’s ruthless and unfathomable brutality is described in harrowing detail as Bain is abused and bullied by the sadistic and cowardly nobody in charge. Dad it’s not. Days are spent on pointless tasks, dragging buckets of sand from side to side “all accompanied by the whistling of whistles and the barks and whines and whines of the insults and orders of the staff.”

But Bain refuses to be broken and is released to return to active duty because the military needs all the cannon fodder it can find for the upcoming D-Day landings.

This is the core of this special book. Bain’s portrayal of the brutality of the D-Day fighting is unforgettable: “When you’re under fire, you’re the only target. All that screeching, wailing venom is aimed at you and no one else.

“You sit in your hole in the ground, reducing yourself to as little as you can get, hardening your muscles in a pitiful effort to defy the jagged, burning teeth of the shrapnel. You involuntarily crawl into the fetal position, except your hands go down to protect your genitals…’

The brutal and unfathomable brutality of the regime is described in harrowing detail as Bain is abused and bullied by the sadistic and cowardly nobody in charge.

He remembers the joke from the war: Montgomery may not have taken care of his genitals, but we would take care of ours.

As the fighting swirls around him and the Allies advance through Normandy, Bain’s great comrade Hughie is killed in action; Bain blames himself for his Bren gun not working.

Bain’s war finally ends when he is shot in both legs during a night patrol in France and crippled back to England. He had survived: the mines and grenades “all seemed far away in another and unimaginably terrible world.”

But Bain isn’t done yet. Hospitalized at a military facility near Warrington and with his leg in a cast, but increasingly enraged by the petty rules that surround him, he once again dives on his crutches to nearby Manchester. All he’s looking for is a few drinks, but he meets a young female soldier, Maxie, who falls in love with him.

Their gripping, booze-soaked relationship and their ever-frustrated search for a place to have sex are the culmination of this extraordinary story.

Finally, the military police catch up with him and he is taken to the prison hospital. But after the German capitulation, Bain does not wait to be fired and goes into hiding again.

In his years on the run after VE Day, Scannell made a living from professional boxing matches, theater jobs and tutoring. He also wrote and published poetry, while winning several boxing championships in the north of England.

When the military police caught up with him in 1947, he was again court-martialed and sent to a military mental institution. He was quickly fired and eventually made his way to London, where he took up writing.

He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature in 1960 and received a Civil List pension in 1981 for his contributions to literature. He was married with six children and died in West Yorkshire in 2007 at the age of 85.

Alternately dark and humorous, brewing and lively, but always exciting, Scannell’s brilliant story takes us to the heart of one of the most important events of modern times.

This is the authentic, abrasive voice of the ranks, told with the uncluttered immediacy of a documentary. You don’t read a war book like that anymore.