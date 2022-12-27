A new way of using DNA to kill cancer cells could pave the way for a cure, scientists say

Scientists have created a new way of using DNA to kill cancer cells that could pave the way for a cure for the disease.

Professor Akimitsu Okamoto of the University of Tokyo and author of the study has called the research “good news” and will open up new options for cancer treatments.

The method targets cells derived from human cervical cancer and breast cancer, as well as malignant melanoma cells in mice.

It uses a hair clip-shaped pair of anti-cancer DNA that is injected into cancer cells.

When injected, they attached to molecules called microRNAs that are produced in excess in certain types of cancer.

Once attached to the microRNA, they untangled and formed longer strands of DNA that created an immune response.

The immune system recognized that the overproduced microRNA cells were dangerous, triggering a natural immune response that killed the cancer cells.

The Japanese research team says their method is different from existing ones and could herald a new era of innovative cancer drugs.

Professor Okamoto said: “The results of this study are good news for clinicians, drug discovery researchers and cancer patients, as we believe it will provide them with new options for drug development and medication policy.”

“Next, we will pursue drug discovery based on the results of this research and examine in detail the efficacy, toxicity, and potential delivery methods of the drug.”

He added: “We think that if we can create new drugs that work with a different mechanism of action than conventional drugs, they may be effective against cancers that have been untreatable up to now.”

Unfortunately, cancer is a family health problem and existing ways of treating it have their limitations; however, DNA and RNA-based drugs are expected to help scientists defeat it.

This is because DNA and RNA are vital information-carrying molecules that can control the biological function of cells.

They are expected to transform the future of medicine and help cure other hard-to-treat diseases caused by viruses and genetic diseases.

Using DNA and RNA to treat cancers has been difficult because it’s hard to get them to tell the difference between cancer cells and healthy ones.

This means that a patient’s immune system can be negatively affected if healthy cells are attacked.

However, this was the first time that scientists were able to develop a hairpin-shaped strand of DNA that can activate a natural immune response to attack and kill specific cancer cells.

The findings were published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.